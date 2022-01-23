Travel solutions: Help! My Expedia tour credit is about to expire

Actress Emma Malouff (“1883”) said she loved working on Ryan Murphy’s FX series “Impeachment: American Crime Story.” “Having had the opportunity to portray Allison Tripp, the daughter of Linda Tripp — played by the brilliant Sarah Paulson — was an experience I will never forget,” said the Los Angeles resident. “When (filming) took place, Allison and I would have been the same age — 18. She had to watch her mother degraded and ridiculed by the public. To make it truthful for myself, I had to step back. How would I feel if my mom was bombarded by hurtful headlines and our family's privacy stripped away in an instant? I had to create those experiences and emotions for myself and imagine the thoughts she must have had running through her head at the time, so my performance could be present.” Fans may follow her on Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/emmamalouff/).