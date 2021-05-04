TV Best Bets for May 4

Star Wars: The Bad Batch
Disney+, New Series!
Star Wars fans will have something to celebrate on May the Fourth as Disney+ debuts another series in the saga. This animated adventure is spun off from The Clone Wars and follows Clone Force 99, a band of elite and experimental clone troopers who must fight to find their place in the galaxy following the Clone Wars. Hunter, Echo, Tech, Wrecker and Crosshair genetically differ from their Clone Army brothers, and each one possesses a singular skill that makes them exceptional soldiers — and high-value targets for the ruthless Empire. The series debuts today with a special 70-minute premiere; subsequent new episodes will be available Fridays beginning May 7.
Selena: The Series Part 2
Netflix, New Episodes!
The series launches its concluding set of episodes. The biographical drama explores the journey of Selena Quintanilla (Christian Serratos) from singing small gigs to becoming the Queen of Tejano Music and one of the most successful female Latin artists of all time during her brief life that was cut tragically short when she was shot and killed at age 23.
NCIS: “Misconduct”
CBS, 8pm EST
In the new episode “Misconduct,” Gibbs (Mark Harmon) prepares to testify against a financial adviser who stole millions from his Navy clients.
The Flash: “The People v. Killer Frost”
The CW, 8pm EST
With Frost (Danielle Panabaker) facing an unjust punishment for her past crimes, Caitlin goes to great lengths to save her sister. Meanwhile, Barry’s (Grant Gustin) efforts to protect Speed Force Nora (guest star Michelle Harrison) lead to a shocking discovery.
The Resident: “Hope in the Unseen”
FOX, 8pm EST
Nic and Conrad (Emily VanCamp and Matt Czuchry) intend to enjoy a relaxing day off, but their plans are interrupted when a patient with a medical mystery sends them rushing back to Chastain in the new episode “Hope in the Unseen.”
Young Rock: “Election Day”
NBC, 8pm EST, Season Finale!
As election day 2032 approaches, Dwayne Johnson (portrayed by himself) reflects on the ups and downs his family endured during his childhood in Hawaii, Pennsylvania and Miami, and how the unpredictability of his family’s story prepared him for this moment.
Finding Your Roots
PBS, 8pm (WTTW Chicago, 8pm) EST, Season Finale!
The episode “Laughing on the Inside” concludes this season’s run of Finding Your Roots. Henry Louis Gates Jr. provides comedians Lewis Black and Roy Wood Jr. with their family trees.
Special Theme: Body Images on Film
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Hollywood films are notorious for the often unrealistic body types of their characters, and of actors and actresses. But once in a while, a movie will come along and buck this trend, featuring a compelling story about a character who has an appearance more relatable to an average filmgoer. Some of those titles are the subject of each Tuesday night’s TCM lineup this month. Tonight, things kick off with Hairspray (1988), John Waters’ original comedy. Ricki Lake stars as self-described “pleasantly plump” Tracy Turnblad, whose weight doesn’t stand in the way of her gaining a regular spot as a dancer on a teen music show in 1962 Baltimore (or from stealing away the boyfriend of that show’s mean reigning queen). Tracy then uses her spotlight to help champion the cause of racial integration. Next, in the 1994 Australian comedy/drama Muriel’s Wedding, Toni Collette stars as Muriel Heslop, a socially awkward young woman ridiculed by her shallow “friends.” Muriel lives her life in a daydream of ABBA songs and fantasies of a wedding that will take her away from her dead-end town, before events cause her to take a hard look at her life and gain control of it. Rounding out the schedule later this evening are Georgy Girl (1966) and Shag (1989). — Jeff Pfeiffer
The Real Housewives of New York City
Bravo, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
Returning this season are Leah McSweeney, Luann de Lesseps, Ramona Singer and Sonja Morgan. New housewife Eboni K. Williams is the definition of a multi-hyphenate as a successful attorney, broadcaster, producer and author. After ending her engagement at the beginning of the year, Eboni is ready for a change of scenery. Not only is she on the hunt for new real estate, but she’s also on a journey to learn more about her family history and how it has inspired the woman she is today.
Survivalists
BYUtv, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
This series, which features two everyday families who embark on a three-day survival immersion course in the wild to reconnect and repair their relationships, returns for Season 2.
FBI: “Fathers and Sons”
CBS, 9pm EST
The team rushes to track down two doctors abducted by a desperate father willing to do anything to save his son in the new episode “Fathers and Sons.”
Prodigal Son: “You Can Run...”
FOX, 9pm EST
In the new episode “You Can Run...,” Malcolm (Tom Payne) and the NYPD are in a race against time to track down three escapees from Claremont.
Unsellable Houses: “Sibling Split Level”
HGTV, 9pm EST
In this episode, contractor Jeff’s sister and brother-in-law need help renovating their split-level house so they can get it off the market and get into their forever home. With the help of a generous sibling discount and the twins’ creativity, Leslie and Lyndsay transform the cookie-cutter home into a stunning French Country style cottage.
This Is Us: “In the Room”
NBC, 9pm EST
The Pearsons navigate huge family milestones together, from a distance.
FBI: Most Wanted: “Criminal Justice”
CBS, 10pm EST
The team members find themselves in a moral dilemma when a young man accidentally shoots a cop in self-defense and goes on the run in the new episode “Criminal Justice.”
The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch: “Breaking Ground”
History, 10pm EST, Season Premiere!
In Season 2, as the team recommences their monumental search for answers on the notorious 512-acre property, an excavation of a mysterious pit at Homestead Two leads to a frightening encounter. The deeper they dig, the stranger and more dangerous their hunt gets. With further investigations, advanced technology and new theories, will Travis Taylor and his team finally find the answers they’re searching for?
Murder in the Heartland: “Farming for a Motive”
Investigation Discovery, 10pm EST, New Episodes!
New Season 3 episodes resume tonight. This series relies on the collective viewpoints of everyday American townsfolk to share critical clues in the homicides that forever changed their lives and how they understand their hometowns.
New Amsterdam: “Radical”
NBC, 10pm EST
Max (Ryan Eggold) reckons with New Amsterdam’s past; Bloom (Janet Montgomery) and Reynolds (Jocko Sims) treat a patient in an unconventional relationship; Sharpe (Freema Agyeman) decides to take a stricter approach to parenting her frustrated teenage niece; Iggy (Tyler Labine) tries to connect with a patient desperate to have gastric bypass surgery.