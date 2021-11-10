TV Best Bets for November 10

Passing
Netflix, Original Film!
This black-and-white film was written, produced and directed by Rebecca Hall in her feature directorial debut. Based on the 1929 novel by Nella Larsen, the drama finds two mixed-race childhood friends who reunite in middle-class adulthood becoming increasingly involved with one another’s lives and insecurities. While Irene (Tessa Thompson) identifies as African American and is married to a Black doctor (André Holland), Clare (Ruth Negga) “passes” as white and has married a prejudiced, wealthy white man (Alexander Skarsgård).
Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.
Disney+, Season Finale!
In “Aloha — The Goodbye One,” the Season 1 finale, Lahela (Peyton Elizabeth Lee) accepts a medic job on Walter’s (Alex Aiono) pro surf tour in Australia, but Benny (Jason Scott Lee) and Clara (Kathleen Rose Perkins) refuse to let their 16-year-old live with her boyfriend and leave her medical residency for the summer. As the chief of staff announcement nears, Lahela circumvents Clara’s authority, requesting a sabbatical, and Benny insists Uncle John (Al Harrington) should be discharged early for the family’s King Kamehameha Day potluck. Walter offers to skip his tour, and Lahela musters the strength to do what’s right, even if it’s hard.
Animal
Netflix, New Series!
This immersive series follows the world’s most magnificent creatures, capturing never-before-seen moments from the heartwarming to the outrageous.
Gentefied
Netflix, Season Premiere!
This half-hour, bilingual dramatic comedy adapted from the 2017 Sundance digital favorite of the same name returns for Season 2. Created by two Chicano first-gen writers, Gentefied follows three Mexican American cousins struggling to chase the American dream, even while that same dream threatens the things they hold most dear: their neighborhood, their immigrant grandfather and the family taco shop.
Clifford the Big Red Dog
Paramount+, Feature Film Exclusive!
The beloved pooch from the popular children’s books makes his feature film debut in this family movie that streams on Paramount+ beginning the same day it also hits theaters. When middle-schooler Emily Elizabeth (Darby Camp) meets a magical animal rescuer (John Cleese) who gifts her a little, red puppy, she does not anticipate waking up to find a giant 10-foot hound in her small New York City apartment. Sienna Guillory and Jack Whitehall costar.
The 55th Annual CMA Awards
ABC, 8pm Live EST
The CMA Awards return to Bridgestone Arena in Nashville for country music’s biggest night. Eric Church and Chris Stapleton lead the nominees with five each, with other top nominees including Gabby Barrett, Brothers Osborne, Kane Brown, Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Ashley McBryde, Maren Morris and Chris Young.
Chicago Med: “Just as a Snake Sheds Its Skin”
NBC, 8pm EST
Dylan’s (Adam Poss) loyalty to Med and the police department is challenged when an old family friend and veteran cop exhibits concerning behavior; the annual random drug testing puts a doctor’s career in jeopardy; Ethan (Brian Tee) tries a risky old-school method on a patient; and Will (Nick Gehlfuss) helps Stevie (Kristen Hager) search for her mother.
Nature: “Born in the Rockies: First Steps”
PBS, 8pm (WTTW Chicago, 8pm) EST
In this two-part special, concluding next Wednesday, journey deep into the wild heart of North America’s Rocky Mountains and experience this rugged land through the eyes of its iconic wildlife. Follow the drama as newborns make their way in one of the world’s most challenging and spectacular habitats on Earth.
Wild Tales From the Farm: “Great Escape”
Smithsonian Channel, 8pm EST
Watch the drama heat up as a long, hot summer affects all of the animals living in or around the Southern England farm. A touching pig romance, a great sheep escape and a chicken coop power struggle make for a wild summer. Narrated by Downton Abbey costar Hugh Bonneville.
Star of the Month: Sydney Greenstreet
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Tonight’s Star of the Month salute to legendary actor Sydney Greenstreet on Turner Classic Movies begins with the Joan Crawford-led film noir Flamingo Road (1949), directed by Michael Curtiz, which finds Greenstreet playing a corrupt sheriff/political boss. Next, the actor is an unscrupulous count alongside Alexis Smith, Eleanor Parker, Gig Young and Agnes Moorehead in The Woman in White (1948), based on Wilkie Collins’ pioneering 1860 detective novel; makes his final film appearance as a saloon owner connected with smugglers in the titular Japanese-occupied colony of 1949’s Malaya, costarring Spencer Tracy, James Stewart and Lionel Barrymore; and re-teams with frequent costar Peter Lorre in the 1943 spy film Background to Danger, directed by Raoul Walsh and also starring George Raft. — Jeff Pfeiffer
My 600-lb Life
TLC, 8pm EST, Season Premiere!
The series follows the journeys of morbidly obese people as they fight to save their own lives by making the courageous decision to undergo high-risk gastric bypass surgery. Chronicling lifelong hardships with addiction and the inevitable impact their condition has on their closest relationships, each episode gives an inside look at the extreme emotional and physical journeys each person must undergo to qualify for lifesaving surgery with Dr. Nowzaradan.
Batwoman: “A Lesson From Professor Pyg”
The CW, 9pm EST
Ryan (Javicia Leslie) asks Sophie (Meagan Tandy) to accompany her to a dinner at Jada’s (Robin Givens) to do recon on what her estranged mother knows about Wayne Enterprises, but the evening takes a turn when an uninvited guest drops in on the intimate gathering. As the terrifying evening unfolds, Ryan witnesses another side to Marquis (Nick Creegan) and her mother.
Chicago Fire: “What Happened at Whiskey Point?”
NBC, 9pm EST
Severide (Taylor Kinney) and Herrmann (David Eigenberg) clash over office space; Boden (Eamonn Walker) looks at Pelham’s past as he considers making him permanent; Gallo’s (Alberto Rosende) resentment of Pelham comes to a head; Brett (Kara Killmer) and Ritter (Daniel Kyri) force Violet (Hanako Greensmith) to confront her true feelings for Gallo.
NOVA Universe Revealed: “Alien Worlds”
PBS, 9pm (WTTW Chicago, 9pm) EST
For nearly as long as humans have gazed up at the night sky, we’ve wondered whether other life-forms and intelligences could be thriving on worlds far beyond our own. Over the last few decades, ultra-sensitive telescopes and dogged detective work have transformed alien planet-hunting from science fiction into hard fact. This episode tells the story of how the first breakthrough discoveries of exoplanets — planets orbiting other stars — were made, and revisits, with thrilling new science, that age-old question: Are we alone?
CSI: Vegas: “Funhouse”
CBS, 10pm EST
In the new episode “Funhouse,” CSI goes on lockdown when evidence in a murder leads to a new suspect in the crime lab, and the team investigates a series of chilling killings at a dilapidated clown-themed hotel.
Chicago P.D.: “Fractures”
NBC, 10pm EST
As the team investigates the stabbing of a father with two young daughters, they begin to suspect there is more to the story than meets the eye. Meanwhile, the FBI investigation into Roy Walton’s death intensifies while Voight (Jason Beghe), Upton (Tracy Spiridakos) and Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer) feel the heat.
Secrets of the Dead: “Hindenburg’s Fatal Flaws”
PBS, 10pm (WTTW Chicago, 10pm) EST
In 1937, the Hindenburg airship exploded into flames upon landing. Thirty-six people were killed in the horrifying crash, shocking the world and sealing the fate of airship travel forever. For decades, the exact cause of the Hindenburg’s crash has remained a mystery. Now, recently discovered letters, maintenance reports and company memos reveal the unfortunate errors that led to the disaster. More than 80 years later, experts suspect that, had critical construction flaws been fixed at the time, the airship might not have exploded.
Intergalactic
Syfy, 10pm EST, New Series!
Peacock’s streaming epic, set in 2143, comes to Syfy: A heroic space cop (Savannah Steyn), framed for treason, is en route to a prison colony when a band of female criminals seizes control of the transport.
NHL Hockey: Minnesota at Arizona
TNT, 10pm Live EST
Kirill Kaprizov and the Minnesota Wild skate against Phil Kessel and the Coyotes at Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona.