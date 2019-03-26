Special Needs Solutions
4555 S. Palo Verde Road, Suite 131, 85714; (520) 838-0987
At Special Needs Solutions, we help make it possible for children with disabilities to participate as fully as possible in life.
For us, this means supporting them in growing independence, developing cognitively and increasing their ability to interact with the world around them.
The specialized equipment that children with cerebral palsy, autism and other disabilities need for sitting, mobility, making their needs known and emotional regulation is usually expensive and, for many families, financially out of reach.
These are the families Special Needs Solutions was created to help. Because we are staffed by volunteer craftspeople, we can make this essential equipment, charging only for the cost of materials.
And, when there is nothing commercially available to meet a child’s unique needs, Special Needs Solutions designs and makes something that will work.
In fact, almost everything we make at Special Needs Solutions is custom-designed to the specific physical and therapeutic needs of the individual.
Every year, those pieces of equipment make a difference in the lives of 300 children and adults with disabilities in our community. We also collaborate with more than 100 therapists and teachers working with children and adults in both community agencies and in exceptional education school programs.
In contributing to Special Needs Solutions through the Arizona Tax Credit Program, you, too, are taking a direct hand in providing those things that make daily life for these folks not only easier, but more meaningful.