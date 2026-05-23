Mark Lamb was in his first term as Pinal County sheriff when a woman said he threatened to send state police after her.
She claimed he was trying to stop her from publicly posting nude pictures and sexual messages he had sent.
Lamb, who is now running for Congress, appeared to suggest he could control the Arizona Department of Public Safety and stop any investigation if the woman agreed to stop posting on social media, messages and interviews show.
One Facebook message included a link to the state's revenge-porn statute and said violations are a "Class 4 felony," screenshots show.
"Please just no more posting," read the back-to-back messages, accompanied by Lamb's profile picture. "I will call DPS."
And if the woman volunteered to take down the posts?
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"I will ask for them not to proceed," came the reply, which added, "My wife says she is okay with that too."
The messages were among dozens of exchanges, explicit chats and sexual images that appeared to come from Lamb's personal cell phone number and social media accounts to several women before and after he took over as Pinal County's top law enforcement officer in 2017, records and interviews show.
Among the images the women said Lamb shared both in messages and in person: A close-up picture of a penis with an offer to measure it; a similar penis picture he showed off on his phone; a photo of an unidentified couple having intercourse with a text telling the recipient to "think about that being you," punctuated with a devil emoji.
He traded flirtatious messages with women he met through his campaign’s official social media accounts, interviews and screenshots obtained by The Arizona Republic show. One of the women, a Colorado law enforcement officer, said she and Lamb made plans for a sexual rendezvous after chatting online.
"I am totally okay with excessively flirty. Hahaha!!" screenshots showed Lamb wrote in one of their many direct messages. "You never have to worry about offending me."
Lamb has publicly denied allegations of sexual impropriety in the past. He did not respond to multiple interview requests or a detailed list of specific allegations sent on April 15. His campaign staff said Lamb "is not available for comment" and did not address the list of allegations.
Digital evidence reviewed by The Republic found the Arizona lawman invited intimate encounters and indulged a yearslong habit of sexting that he later denied or sought to conceal, sometimes with threats or intimidation.
Interviews and screen captures of photos, chats, social media posts and emails shared with The Republic stand in contrast to the image Lamb has built across a decade in public life.
The 53-year-old former sheriff is a social conservative who titled his 2020 political memoir "American Sheriff: Traditional Values in a Modern World.” He has promoted himself as a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and appeared to hold positions of authority in the lay ranks.
Lamb's wife, Janel, has leveraged her husband's success for her own minor celebrity status, writing a book called "The Sheriff's Wife: Holding It All Together Behind the Scenes in Politics" and marketing it on her website, Sheriffswife.com.
Janel Lamb did not respond to interview requests.
With President Donald Trump's endorsement, Mark Lamb is the presumptive front-runner in a bright-red East Valley congressional district, a Mormon stronghold where he launched his campaign under the banner of “God, family, and freedom.”
Allegations about his personal life, however, have threatened to upset his political persona. Accusations against Lamb and his wife have spilled into the LDS Church, the Sheriff's Office, his reelection campaign, the County Attorney's Office and the Board of Supervisors.
Interviews and screen captures of photos, chats and social media posts show Lamb and his wife appeared to be open with a close circle of friends about their sexual activity and partners. Both are accused of sharing nude, partially clad or provocative photos.
The wife of one of Mark Lamb's longtime friends publicly accused the Lambs of engaging her husband in trysts, which she said led to their divorce. Her allegations of infidelity prompted a 2018 inquiry by the LDS Church, interviews, text messages and emails show.
A political rival for sheriff in 2020 accused Lamb of sexual improprieties in campaign flyers left on car windshields in Pinal County. It said he "has sent pornographic pictures of himself to women and has made threats against those who complain." A separate mailer in the form of a wanted poster called Lamb a "sexual predator" and "pervert."
His rival reiterated the allegations at a county board meeting in 2020, where he submitted documents showing screenshots of messages and photos, including one of the couple having intercourse.
The allegations against Lamb come as members of Congress face scrutiny and calls for greater accountability after high-profile sex scandals that led elected officials on both sides of the aisle to resign before possible expulsion votes. Some lawmakers are calling for new rules on how harassment and abuse claims are handled on Capitol Hill.
Lawyers for Lamb's congressional campaign called many of the claims against him "baseless and harmful" but offered no specifics.
"The campaign is aware that various false, misleading, and potentially defamatory allegations have circulated online for years," Andrew Gould, a Phoenix attorney and former Arizona Supreme Court justice, wrote in an April 18 letter to The Republic. "They are repeated without verification and often to only cause great reputational and political harm."
Trail of digital evidence appears to undercut Mark Lamb's denials
To examine claims about Lamb’s history of sexting and his threats, The Republic spent months interviewing people and reviewing hundreds of social media posts, emails and messages exchanged by the former sheriff, friends and other associates.
Digital sources included private text messages, screenshots from a private group chat, screenshots from several Facebook Messenger accounts, direct messages exchanged on his campaign Twitter account in 2018, public Facebook posts going back years and communication from LDS Church leaders.
Much of the electronic material was collected by a former campaign staffer who once handled Lamb's social media accounts and by three women in his past, each with a different reason for coming forward.
- Tammy Peacock — the woman who said Lamb threatened her over their alleged affair and who painstakingly documented communications before her death in 2021.
- Jillian Stannard — the former wife of a Pinal County Sheriff's Office employee who lodged complaints with the LDS Church alleging the Lambs' infidelity destroyed her marriage.
- Yvonne Belloc — A longtime critic of the Sheriff's Office, who blamed Lamb for siding against her in an unrelated custody dispute she had with a Pinal County deputy.
The Republic used several methods to verify the materials, which primarily date from 2016 to 2020, cross-referencing names, addresses, phone numbers and social posts with election records, property records, business filings and media reports.
Many of the texts originate from a cell phone number Lamb has used since at least 2016 for personal and professional business, including communicating with reporters.
Lamb offered his cell phone number to women in Twitter chats, encouraging them with a familiar catchphrase to call directly: "I'm not a Twitter guy," screenshots from a campaign account show. Details of travel, meetings and schedules were also part of flirtatious exchanges.
In screenshots provided by others, Lamb’s face can be seen clearly in three shirtless gym photos, flexing his muscles and holding a workout towel, that accompanied sexually charged text and Facebook Messenger exchanges. Some Facebook messages offered information about Lamb's wife, their family and activities.
Facebook Messenger was one platform used to communicate with women. The app links directly to a user's account. Avatars in those messages matched Lamb's public-facing profile pictures at the time they were sent.
One of the many messages Peacock shared showed a smiling photo of Lamb in a vehicle captioned with his former home address in San Tan Valley. County property records confirm Lamb and his wife were the owners at the time. Lamb used the same address on official campaign paperwork when he first ran for sheriff, and on state business filings.
Facebook messages to Peacock advised her to be careful about where she sent messages, a screenshot shows. It warned her not to reach out to the official “Lamb for Sheriff” campaign account on Facebook.
“Don’t ever message there as there are a few of us who have access,” a message from 2016 read.
Former Pinal County attorney says Mark Lamb pushed for charges
As Facebook messages, texts and social posts accusing Lamb of affairs and other improper conduct emerged publicly, he pushed for charges against at least two women.
Former Pinal County Attorney Kent Volkmer said he recalled the sheriff sought an investigation and asked the County Attorney's Office to "explore" criminal harassment charges against Peacock and Stannard for their social media posts.
Volkmer, who was county attorney from 2017 to 2024, said his office did "a cursory" investigation, but no charges were ever brought. Any criminal case would have posed a conflict of interest and been turned over to an outside agency, he said.
The investigation determined the picture of the couple having intercourse was not of Lamb, Volkmer said. But his office never examined who sent the picture or the authenticity of Peacock's online posts to determine if Lamb had sent them, Volkmer said. It instead focused on Peacock's criminal record and bizarre behavior.
"I wouldn't trust anything she said," Volkmer said, adding she had "zero credibility."
He described how Peacock admitted to police that she once bought a Honda Odyssey that she knew was stolen. She had only paid a couple of thousand dollars for the car and said as much to detectives when questioned. Another case involved a domestic violence call her son made after she threw a brick at him through the window of her house, he said.
Peacock claimed the cases were brought in retaliation for what she had said about Lamb, Volkmer said.
Peacock's impulsive and destructive behavior made anything she said questionable, he said.
There was no attempt to assess her claims that Lamb threatened her with revenge porn charges, Volkmer said.
Did her criminal behavior negate those claims? Volkmer said it did not.
"It certainly doesn't," he said. "It makes you a more likely victim, because no one would believe you."
Volkmer said the allegations in the messages, social posts, screenshots and political flyers were at odds with the "Mark I know." He had visited Lamb, dined with him and met members of the sheriff's family. Volkmer considers Lamb a friend and said he has always thought of him as forthright.
But Volkmer said the allegations brought to mind statements Lamb made at the time, including going out of his way to convince Volkmer how much he loved his wife and his insistence he was a "one-woman man."
"I don't have anything that saves him," Volkmer said. "But I also don't have the proverbial nail to put in the coffin."
Volkmer said he wants to believe the claims by Peacock, Stannard and others against Lamb are fabricated.
"I think I want it to be bullshit," he said. "But I'm not going to tell you that it is bullshit. I don't know."
Women say relationships spilled out in texts, nude photos and a tattoo
Peacock, for years, identified herself as Lamb's lover. She claimed to have the texts and photos — and the tattoo — to back it up.
“I picked up my phone to message you good night and saw you beat me to it!! Sweet Dreams Beautiful!!” according to a screenshot of a Facebook message Peacock claimed Lamb sent on Nov. 15, 2016.
Peacock shared screenshots of another Facebook message sent about two weeks later, on Dec. 1, 2016.
“I would LOVE to see that video of you rubbing one out!” read the message, which was part of a chat labeled “Mark” that included his profile picture with each post. The message featured smiling-face emojis and an American flag.
Texts and Facebook messages appeared to show Lamb and Peacock exchanged nude photos. A black-and-white penis picture and the couple engaged in sex were among them. Screenshots of Facebook messages show Peacock once sent a topless photo of herself with the caption "BLOW ME."
The response, alongside Lamb’s profile picture in the chat labeled “Mark,” was: "Yes please!!!"
The 49-year-old Peacock, a San Tan Valley resident, was killed in a 2021 Oklahoma traffic accident. But before she died, she created a real-time library of the communications in a string of personal text messages, photos and Facebook posts she shared with friends.
Peacock shared her experiences with three women, who confirmed to The Republic that Peacock had talked to them about her relationship with Lamb.
Stannard said Lamb showed her a black-and-white picture of his penis months before she had ever met Peacock, heard her story or saw the image Peacock said Lamb sent her.
Peacock also met at least twice with a high-ranking leader of the LDS Church assigned to investigate Lamb and his wife in 2018, records show.
Peacock's materials show her alleged affair with Lamb began during his first campaign for Pinal County sheriff in 2016. As the campaign stretched into its final months, Peacock got a tattoo of a star-shaped badge labeled “Sheriff Lamb 2016.” She posted a photo of it on Instagram.
She got a reply Nov. 16, 2016: “I love that tattoo." It came with a wink emoji, adding: “Nobody can top my favorite supporter!” The message was part of the chat labeled “Mark” that showed Lamb's profile picture.
Lamb recalled the tattoo differently in his 2020 memoir. He said he was “mortified” when he found out about it.
He was careful not to name Peacock in the book. He dismissed her as a “crazy” who became obsessed with him during his 2016 campaign. He said he had to manage her so she wouldn't disrupt his campaign. He described Peacock bringing food to his house.
A screenshot shared by Peacock, however, appears to show Lamb offered her his home address in a private message.
“I did the best I could to be nice, but that only served to fuel her ‘love’ for me,” he wrote in the book.
Lamb said he made sure he was never alone with her.
Lamb's insistence that he tried to keep Peacock at arm's length is not reflected in text and Facebook messages. One screenshot of a message to her read, "you are as credible as they come." The message continued: "I give my time to you and Janel."
There's no indication of a pushback against Peacock's suggestive messages as the exchanges continued. "Oh I want to taste your sweat," she texted in response to a shirtless photo of Lamb.
Messages to Peacock arrived with professions of love, heart-eyes emojis and pet names. "I only like Tam Marie!!" a Facebook message sent Dec. 14, 2016, read. The messages often came late at night, screenshots show. And when she didn't respond right away, the tone of the messages grew anxious — as happened on Christmas Day 2016, according to screenshots.
"Hey Tammy, are you still alive??" said the message she received the next day, with a fearful emoji. "I hope you had a great Christmas!! I just want you to know I was thinking about you!" A pair of heart eyes punctuated the note. Five hours later, another message arrived: "Sweet Dreams Tam Marie!!"
The sexting continued after Lamb won the election, texts and messages show.
"That pic is so hot!!" read a message in response to a topless photo of Peacock that was sent on Feb. 6, 2017, a month after Lamb took office.
“Will you let me in if I do a 'Pop In' visit?" said another, undated, Facebook message, according to screenshots. “You’re trying to dump me now that I’m Sheriff!”
Social media chronicles woman's story of love and rejection
Peacock lived a hard life, and her texts and posts reflect her belief that she and Lamb had a future together. She described the sheriff as somebody she loved and respected. He appeared to reciprocate, screenshots show.
The single mother of two was a commercial painter by trade and moved around the East Valley. Her friends said she loved horses and described her as joyful — when she wasn't drunk or high.
Peacock used social media as a diary. She complained constantly in posts of chronic pain stemming from a bone cancer diagnosis in her early 40s. She tried to manage it with alcohol and drugs.
It is unclear when or how Peacock first met Lamb. She had several run-ins with law enforcement throughout the 2010s that resulted in a string of petty arrests and convictions. In addition to the stolen car and domestic violence cases, Peacock was charged with driving under the influence, disorderly conduct, forging a check, a weapons charge and vehicle offenses, including driving on a suspended license, not having insurance and displaying a bogus plate.
Screenshots of messages showed Peacock leaned on Lamb for emotional support, and she appeared to receive it.
"I just want you to know how much I care about you and appreciate you!" one undated Facebook message said, according to a screenshot that showed Lamb's profile picture. About marriage, she was assured: "You are next in line!"
The playful banter, sexual innuendo and plans for meet-ups were replaced by acrimonious exchanges sometime in 2017, Facebook messages and social media posts show. Peacock laid bare her feelings of betrayal online, accusing Lamb of turning his back on her once he was elected.
Peacock spent the next years of her life writing about it in raw and seemingly compulsive social media posts, taunting the then-sheriff in post after post as "lying Lamb" and promising to expose the truth.
"Loyal as fk.. Well that was me while you simply Forgot who I was," Peacock wrote in 2018. "That's after we all made you look Amazing during Campaigning Your filthy little ways. Disgust me. Wait for it It will all come out."
A week before her July 20, 2021, death, while living in Oklahoma, Peacock lamented getting involved with Lamb, calling him a womanizer and a "(expletive) joke."
A medical examiner reported Peacock's blood tested positive for methamphetamines.
Peacock's daughter, Ashley Olsen, said Lamb reached out to her after her mother died.
"He called me not even 2 days after and offered his condolences," she wrote in Facebook messages obtained by The Republic.
Messages threatened state police investigation, revenge porn charges
The Facebook messages threatening Peacock didn't accuse her of fraud, defamation or concocting a relationship. She was threatened with a state law that makes exposing sexual images a crime, according to screenshots Peacock shared.
"Did you Have the state file on me yet what did you cl it Revengeporn felonies," she posted on Aug. 28, 2019.
Arizona's revenge porn law makes it illegal to intentionally disclose nude or sexual images of someone with the intent to harass, harm or threaten them.
The law applies if a person is identifiable in the image or in accompanying information. It also covers made-up content — AI or other fake images — of nudity or sex that never took place.
The messages to Peacock, sent by an account with Lamb's profile picture, made clear that sharing such images was a Class 4 felony, punishable by a $150,000 fine and up to 3.75 years in prison.
Lamb would have had the same right as anyone to report behavior he believed was criminal. But once he reported an alleged crime, Lamb would have had no authority over any investigation. He could not direct the Arizona Department of Public Safety to stop. Only prosecutors — not a victim, nor a sheriff — could file charges.
The threats were included in the information Peacock sent to others and posted online. Facebook messages show the threat was delivered through another person, who pleaded not to pursue revenge porn charges
in exchange for taking down the posts.
“She said she won't post again she will remove all she said she will go off Facebook," the unknown person wrote. "She's crying."
Peacock later defiantly mocked the revenge porn threats.
“That’s right Put some felonies on me,” she wrote online in September 2019.
No revenge porn charges materialized, court records show.
Peacock's onslaught of posts continued. She went public with her allegations in 2018, telling a Pinal County news outlet she'd had "a physical and emotional affair with Lamb."
Lamb went after her character. He denied the affair and dismissed Peacock as an unemployed, drug-addled woman with a criminal record, according to PinalCentral.com. Lamb claimed in the article he had never been alone with Peacock, "saying the only thing he’s guilty of is being overly friendly."
Screenshots of private messages to Peacock tell another story.
“You’re lying when you say you haven’t touched me,” one Facebook exchange read. “You are irreplaceable.”
Another attempted to arrange specific times and locations for them to get together.
“I’m heading to another meeting but could stop by around 8:30pm or 9:pm,” read a Facebook message to Peacock in 2016, according to screenshots.
Text messages teased her about her availability.
“How many times have I come to your house where you pretend you’re not home or don’t come out? Hahahaha,” one exchange read, according to screenshots.
Rumors of 'swingers' and infidelity emerge in congressional bid
Peacock continues to haunt Lamb.
Her story has led to a steady drip of local media reports, social posts and even court filings that have made the public privy to allegations about Lamb's private conduct. He has managed to shrug off this history, even though screenshots of his alleged activities and at least one of the sexual photos remain online for anybody to look at.
The angry posts, photos, and text messages Peacock collected offer a ready-to-read archive across at least four Facebook and Instagram accounts.
Peacock's efforts to bring attention to Lamb led her to connect with other women who crossed paths with the sheriff.
Stannard was a close friend of the Lambs. She said her new husband admitted in 2018 he was engaged in a yearslong "sexual affair" with Janel Lamb. Stannard alleged the sheriff facilitated the relationship and then attempted to cover it up.
Her husband, Matt Hilsabeck, was one of Lamb's closest friends and had chaired the sheriff's election committee. Lamb later hired him as a grant supervisor at the Sheriff's Office. Stannard said he was part of a group with Lamb, his wife and another woman who exchanged photos and occasional sexual favors. A Facebook chat and photos appear to support her claim.
Another woman was Belloc, a Florence mom who carried a grudge against the Sheriff’s Office over a custody issue that went back more than a decade and pre-dated Lamb. However, she made the sheriff a target of her ire, saying Lamb actively helped the father of her children.
Both Stannard and Belloc were independently airing their grievances on social media. They said they wanted to hold Lamb publicly accountable for what they described as unethical conduct. Their complaints caught the attention of Peacock, who saw each of them as allies.
Peacock enlisted them as confidantes and acolytes, ultimately sharing with them her trove of private and public messages.
"We would message each other when we realized we were all talking about the same person," Stannard said. "We were definitely helping each other out and letting each other know we were not alone."
Belloc said she helped Peacock through the aftermath of her breakup with Lamb, meeting her for coffee and lunches. Belloc said Peacock feared what Lamb might do to her and did her best to soothe Peacock’s panic.
Belloc said the situation made Peacock feel helpless.
“She was doing anything she could,” Belloc said. “She died living in fear.”
Belloc compiled an archive of screenshots that she routinely used to troll the department. When Lamb began exploring his congressional campaign in 2025, she posted a censored version of the intercourse photo of the unidentified couple sent to Peacock. The image is still up on X.
“These fell into my lap,” Belloc wrote in a caption.
Other online posters defended Lamb and said the women were hurting his reputation.
One woman introduced herself as the sheriff’s “side piece” in an undated private Facebook message to Peacock. She insulted Peacock and Belloc for “talking shit” about Lamb on the internet and stacked caustic insults into an expletive-ridden message.
“You fat cows just mad because he doesn’t want anything to do with your fat nasty asses,” the woman wrote in one of her tamer sentences.
Peacock publicly posted the message, where it remains visible. The woman could not be reached for comment.
Law enforcement officer says Lamb arranged meet-up via campaign DMs
Cassie Hartbauer was working as a corrections officer in Colorado when she said she began exchanging online messages with Lamb in 2018. They quickly went from flirty sexting to regular phone calls, where the discussions were more intimate, she said.
Hartbauer said she had arranged to meet him for a romantic weekend in Arizona. She knew Lamb was married, but she said he made her feel as if they shared a special connection. She said Lamb indicated whatever happened between them was "OK on his end."
The Republic contacted Hartbauer in April after reviewing screenshots of direct messages she and Lamb had exchanged on the sheriff's campaign Twitter page in 2018.
There was no doubt they were meeting for a sexual hookup, a date, Hartbauer said. Lamb had offered to give her a tour of the Pinal County Jail, perhaps go to a Diamondbacks baseball game and spend the weekend together, she said: "What goes on behind the walls, right?"
Hartbauer, who was not married, said she was planning for the rendezvous before backing out.
"It was something like I just got a weird feeling in my stomach," she said. "And I was just like, umm, I'm not going to be able to head out."
Lamb didn't pressure her or try to make her feel bad in any way, she said.
"He was like, 'Oh, no worries,'" Hartbauer said.
She said she was embarrassed by the messages and said she last talked to Lamb about three years ago.
Hartbauer said she couldn't remember what drew her to Lamb, or who reached out first. But screenshots of their exchanges show some of their conversations revolved around the sheriff's TV appearances on "Live PD."
Hartbauer acknowledged that it was odd to be sexting with a married, elected sheriff. But Lamb appeared enthusiastic about their exchanges, according to screenshots of the messages.
When Hartbauer told Lamb she was getting a tattoo to cover up scars from a vicious attack by an inmate, he wanted to know where she was going to put it, then apologized for getting too personal. She sent him a picture of the tattoo design on her lower abdomen. He told her it was awesome and that she was tough.
Lamb sent gifts and checked to make sure she got them. He told Hartbauer she was cute. She returned the compliment. He wrote about his TV schedule, his foundation and his workweek. Lamb also appeared to entertain the idea of hiring Hartbauer as his assistant, which paid $58,000 a year.
He gave Hartbauer his cell phone number, along with the message, "please DO NOT share that." He added: "I am not a Twitter guy." She promised him she would not, saying "mutual trust is a must." Lamb agreed: "Absolutely!"
Hartbauer, however, was not the only woman Lamb appeared to be messaging.
Messages show pattern of innuendo, emojis and endearments
Other screenshots of direct messages to his campaign account show the sheriff was having similar conversations with two other women about the same time he was flirting with Hartbauer.
There was the same innuendo, discussion of future meetings, endearments and exchange of kissing, smiling, winking, blushing — and cowboy-hatted — emojis. Lamb's cell phone number came with a familiar rejoinder: "I am not a Twitter guy."
The messages share many of the same characteristics as the ones Peacock said Lamb sent to her.
The trove of screenshots was provided to The Republic by one of Lamb’s former campaign workers.
The women who were direct-messaging Lamb appeared to be drawn to him over his TV appearances and his status as sheriff. Neither seemed reluctant to engage Lamb, and he told them they couldn't go too far. He also reassured them they were special, telling one she was among a select few he messaged.
"You won't cross the line," Lamb responded after the woman, identified as Vicki with the Twitter handle @dragonfly765426, messaged that she had dreamed about him. "And thank you ... Oh, yeah, I hope it was good."
"Good is an understatement," she messaged back, according to screenshots of the messages.
Vicki did not return voicemails left at the number she provided Lamb in messages. She could not be reached through Twitter.
In another discussion about her dreams, Lamb told Vicki he hoped he didn't disappoint her, according to the screenshots.
"When you make me bite my bottom lip with just a few words, I think we can safely say there will be no disappointment," she replied.
"Making me blush now," Lamb said.
Vicki told Lamb in messages she would be careful about how she would communicate: "I only DMd you here because I didn't want to text you for obvious reasons." She said she would never text him first.
"Sounds good to me," the sheriff replied, according to screenshots. He added a winking emoji.
Another woman named Carla told Lamb she would try to behave in her direct messages to the sheriff.
"Hahaha! Don't have to behave in my accord," Lamb messaged back, according to screenshots.
Carla, who used the Twitter handle @Carla43574607, could not be reached for comment. Her last Twitter post appeared in 2019.
In messages, Carla promised to spoil Lamb rotten. Screenshots show she sent Lamb pictures of her legs, told him she was free to travel, said she was a cheap date and would be booking her flight soon.
"Yes! That looks great," Lamb wrote back. "And relaxing."
Lamb in various messages thanked Carla for her support and told her how beautiful she looked. When she told Lamb "Iv been all oiled up laying out," screenshots show he replied minutes later with: "That sounds great!" He added a winking emoji.
Former member of Mark Lamb's campaign team raised alarms
The direct messages were shared with The Republic by a member of Lamb's first campaign team who said he became increasingly alarmed by the sheriff's behavior after Lamb was elected in 2016.
Four years after helping to elect Lamb, William Hubbard joined efforts to oust the sheriff over what he described as ethical concerns, including claims surrounding Peacock, Stannard and other women.
Hubbard, who said he handled the sheriff's social media accounts until 2017, retained copies of the Twitter messages that multiple people were able to access. He said he had no reason to doubt the authenticity of the messages with Hartbauer, Carla and Vicki.
Hubbard teamed with Lamb's political rival for sheriff in 2020, a former Mesa pastor named Tim Gustafson, who denounced Lamb in campaign flyers as "immoral, unethical and criminal." Gustafson said it was a shame that "some dismiss the complaints of victims so readily in Lamb's case."
Hubbard and Gustafson called out Lamb during a January 2020 meeting of the Pinal County Board of Supervisors. They offered Lamb's texts and messages to multiple women and other documents as evidence to the board, a recording of the meeting shows.
"Somebody has to stand up," Gustafson told supervisors, highlighting allegations of sexual misconduct. "Who wouldn't be scared for their physical safety when you realize you're being stalked and threatened by the sheriff who shares pornographic videos and pictures of himself having sex?"
Gustafson did not name Peacock and Stannard in his presentation, but it was clear from his descriptions that he was referencing their claims.
"Threatening a woman is a crime," he said at the meeting. "We have a man of extraordinary power committing a crime against females and then intimidating her out of filing a complaint."
Supervisors appeared to take no action.
Gustafson, who was removed from the 2020 ballot after Lamb successfully challenged the number of legally valid signatures he needed to run for office, would not talk in April about his claims against Lamb. He replied to phone messages via text, saying, "No comment."
Legal claim references Mark Lamb sending penis pictures
Rumors of Lamb's sexual proclivities again made headlines in January 2026.
The chair of Arizona's Sex Offender Management Board filed a notice of claim against Pinal County Attorney Brad Miller. Beth Goulden accused the right-wing prosecutor of gender bias and made several workplace harassment allegations.
A notice of claim is the precursor to a lawsuit.
Goulden, in her notice, said Miller engaged in sexual gossip and inappropriate banter at work, claims that Miller denied in an interview with The Republic. Among the allegations was a story of Miller spreading rumors about the Lambs being swingers and that “Mark sends dick pics to women,” according to the claim.
Lamb wrote it off as political nastiness in an interview with the Phoenix New Times. He said he has been with one woman in his life: his wife, Janel.
“I don’t know how my name ended up in it,” Lamb told the publication. “But you’re in politics, people say nasty stuff about you all the time. Unfortunately, most of it is untruthful, if not 95% of it.”
Stannard said she knows better. The rumors of Lamb's lifestyle are true, she said — she has seen the penis picture. Mark Lamb showed it to her, she said.
The picture was among the photos and messages that Stannard turned over to leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Stannard said much of it came from her then-husband's computer after he came clean to her about his infidelity and his alleged relationship with Lamb’s wife.
Stannard called on church officials to investigate the Lambs.
When he found out about her complaints, Lamb got in her face, Stannard said. She said he threatened her, telling her there would be consequences: "Whatever you and Matt are dealing with has collateral damage."