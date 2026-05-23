"When you make me bite my bottom lip with just a few words, I think we can safely say there will be no disappointment," she replied.

"Making me blush now," Lamb said.

Vicki told Lamb in messages she would be careful about how she would communicate: "I only DMd you here because I didn't want to text you for obvious reasons." She said she would never text him first.

"Sounds good to me," the sheriff replied, according to screenshots. He added a winking emoji.

Another woman named Carla told Lamb she would try to behave in her direct messages to the sheriff.

"Hahaha! Don't have to behave in my accord," Lamb messaged back, according to screenshots.

Carla, who used the Twitter handle @Carla43574607, could not be reached for comment. Her last Twitter post appeared in 2019.

In messages, Carla promised to spoil Lamb rotten. Screenshots show she sent Lamb pictures of her legs, told him she was free to travel, said she was a cheap date and would be booking her flight soon.

"Yes! That looks great," Lamb wrote back. "And relaxing."

Lamb in various messages thanked Carla for her support and told her how beautiful she looked. When she told Lamb "Iv been all oiled up laying out," screenshots show he replied minutes later with: "That sounds great!" He added a winking emoji.

Former member of Mark Lamb's campaign team raised alarms