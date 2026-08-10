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You might've done a double take a week ago had you driven into the parking lot at The Westin La Paloma Resort & Spa and saw former UA athletic director Greg Byrne, ex-UA basketball coach Sean Miller and ex-UA quarterbacks Jason Johnson and Keith Smith walking to the lobby.

They were all in town for the wedding of Nick Byrne, Greg's son, and three-time Salpointe Catholic state volleyball champion Jenna Johnson. More than 300 people attended; a rehearsal dinner was held at the Lowell-Stevens Football Facility Sands Club, which Greg Byrne had built 15 years ago. Quite a homecoming, indeed.