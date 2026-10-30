Thanksgiving is a time for celebrants to express gratitude for all that they have. Thanksgiving presents an opportunity for friends and loved ones to gather around a dinner table and enjoy a delicious meal together. Turkey frequently is at the centerpiece of Thanksgiving feasts. Many may be surprised to learn how turkey and other foods came to be such integral components of the Thanksgiving meal. Here are 12 facts about turkey and more, courtesy of Foodprint, Kansas Farm Food Connection, AgHires and Business Insider.