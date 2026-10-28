Arizona forward RJ Godfrey has withdrawn from his Georgia “five-for-five” case and joined a lawsuit in Texas in order to seek a preliminary injunction that could potentially allow him to play in the Wildcats' season opener Monday.
A hearing in the Texas case led by Texas Tech's Darrion Williams is expected Thursday morning, according to Boise State law professor Sam Erhlich, who reported the withdrawal of Georgia plaintiffs such as Godfrey and Gonzaga's Chancey Wiggins, as did Theo Lawson of the Spokane Spokesman-Review.
The Star later confirmed that Godfrey is aiming to join the Texas case.
Initially, the Georgia litigation appeared promising for Godfrey, who will be Arizona's starting power forward if he can gain eligibility. The lawsuit generated a preliminary injunction that could have made Godfrey eligible, but the NCAA received a stay order against it on Sept. 9, keeping Godfrey ineligible.
People are also reading…
The case stalled from there, with the Texas Tech-focused Scarlet and Black Insider reporting last week that oral arguments for the appeal were not scheduled until Jan. 12, which would wipe out at least half of the season for basketball players involved. Scarlet and Black reported that Texas Tech's Jamichael Stillwell withdrew from the case.
But after the Wildcats beat Eastern Washington without Godfrey in an exhibition game last Friday — the last time UA coach Tommy Lloyd was available for comment — Lloyd declined to say if Godfrey would pursue a Pima County ruling or other legal avenue. The Wildcats' regular season will begin Monday against UCLA in Las Vegas, and Godfrey has not been cleared to play in any of their six exhibition games.
“We're not there with any definitive decisions, but I know we're definitely looking at options,” Lloyd said then. “I just don't have a a good option to give you guys right now that would be worthy of you printing.”
Last month, one of the attorneys filing the Georgia lawsuit, Ryan Downton, told Tucson's “Spears & Ali” radio show that the NCAA's move to seek a stay via the Georgia Court of Appeals was “frustrating” and “misleading.”
Many athletes who graduated high school in 2022 and played four seasons of college sports have been pursuing legal avenues to gain a fifth season after the NCAA's new “five-for-five” rule excluded them when it was passed in June. The rule states that athletes have a five-year window starting from their high school graduation or 19th birthday to play an unlimited number of games but did not include those who graduated in 2022.
UA football players Ismail Mahdi and Max Harris received a temporary restraining order in Pima County Superior Court to gain fifth-year eligibility, but their long-term eligibility remains in question.
Downton indicated last month that Godfrey could pursue a similar path if needed, though he could not be in two legal venues at the same time.
“For RJ to go from (a plaintiff in) the state he was playing to the state he's going to play, that's something that we can look at because no one's ruled against him in Georgia,” Downton said in September. “They ruled for him. It's just on hold. The appeals court has not ruled against us. We don't think they'll ever rule against us. But if it gets to basketball season and he's still under a hold in Georgia, then we will consider other options.”
During an interview with local media last month at UA's Richard Jefferson Gym, Godfrey expressed optimism he and his fellow Georgia plaintiffs would be able to play this season.
“Inside, I had a strong opinion — like everyone else got five years,” Godfrey said then. “I kind of had the feeling that with the right people around, I knew we can have the opportunity to play again.”
Contact sports reporter Bruce Pascoe at bpascoe@tucson.com. On X(Twitter): @brucepascoe