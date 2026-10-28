“We're not there with any definitive decisions, but I know we're definitely looking at options,” Lloyd said then. “I just don't have a a good option to give you guys right now that would be worthy of you printing.”

Last month, one of the attorneys filing the Georgia lawsuit, Ryan Downton, told Tucson's “Spears & Ali” radio show that the NCAA's move to seek a stay via the Georgia Court of Appeals was “frustrating” and “misleading.”

Many athletes who graduated high school in 2022 and played four seasons of college sports have been pursuing legal avenues to gain a fifth season after the NCAA's new “five-for-five” rule excluded them when it was passed in June. The rule states that athletes have a five-year window starting from their high school graduation or 19th birthday to play an unlimited number of games but did not include those who graduated in 2022.

UA football players Ismail Mahdi and Max Harris received a temporary restraining order in Pima County Superior Court to gain fifth-year eligibility, but their long-term eligibility remains in question.

Downton indicated last month that Godfrey could pursue a similar path if needed, though he could not be in two legal venues at the same time.