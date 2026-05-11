Parkinson’s disease is one of the better-known neurological conditions thanks in part to some high-profile individuals who have the disorder, such as Michael J. Fox, Neil Diamond and Brett Favre. The American Medical Association says Parkinson’s disease is the second-most common neurodegenerative disorder in the world. Globally, more than 10 million people have Parkinson’s, and roughly one million of those people live in the United States.
A Parkinson’s diagnosis changes a person’s life. However, patients and their families who arm themselves with information can effectively confront the disease.
What is Parkinson’s disease (PD)?
PD is a progressive neurological disorder that mainly affects the brain’s ability to coordinate movement. Although it is often associated with tremors (shaking), most individuals with PD actually experience slowed-down movements and a range of other symptoms.
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What causes PD?
The Mayo Clinic reports nerve cells in the brain known as neurons slowly break down and die when a person has PD. Symptoms are largely the result of a loss of neurons that produce a chemical messenger in the brain called dopamine. Decreased dopamine levels lead to irregular brain activity. By the time motor symptoms appear, a person likely has lost 60 to 80 percent of dopamine-producing neurons.
Symptoms of PD
Symptoms of PD fall into two categories: motor and non-motor. Primary motor symptoms generally begin in one hand or foot. One of the earliest symptoms may be a motion called pill-rolling, where a person seems to be rubbing their fingers together like they are rolling a pill between the fingertips.
Additional motor symptoms include a general slowness of movement called bradykinesia. Rigidity of muscles and postural instability (losing balance and coordination) also occur.
Non-motor symptoms may be less apparent. Many people experience these symptoms years before tremors appear and may not realize what they are and that they might be connected to PD. Loss of smell, chronic constipation and sleep disturbances that result in “acting out” vivid dreams while asleep are possible. The Cleveland Clinic says individuals physically and vocally can act out dreams while in the rapid eye movement stage of sleep. This is known as REM Sleep Behavior Disorder.
Treatments for PD
Currently there is no cure for PD, but treatments focus on restoring dopamine levels or mimicking the effects of the hormone. Individuals are usually prescribed the medications Levodopa and Carbidopa. The medications typically are prescribed together to provide the dopamine the brain lacks and prevent levodopa from breaking down in the bloodstream. MedlinePlus says levodopa is the active ingredient and carbidopa is the helper that makes it work better with fewer side effects.
Dopamine agonists also may be used to trick the brain into thinking it has received dopamine. Additional treatments may include deep brain stimulation.
PD can be a challenging diagnosis, but the illness is manageable with the right care, knowledge and prompt attention.