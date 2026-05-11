Parkinson’s disease is one of the better-known neurological conditions thanks in part to some high-profile individuals who have the disorder, such as Michael J. Fox, Neil Diamond and Brett Favre. The American Medical Association says Parkinson’s disease is the second-most common neurodegenerative disorder in the world. Globally, more than 10 million people have Parkinson’s, and roughly one million of those people live in the United States.

A Parkinson’s diagnosis changes a person’s life. However, patients and their families who arm themselves with information can effectively confront the disease.

What is Parkinson’s disease (PD)?

PD is a progressive neurological disorder that mainly affects the brain’s ability to coordinate movement. Although it is often associated with tremors (shaking), most individuals with PD actually experience slowed-down movements and a range of other symptoms.

What causes PD?

The Mayo Clinic reports nerve cells in the brain known as neurons slowly break down and die when a person has PD. Symptoms are largely the result of a loss of neurons that produce a chemical messenger in the brain called dopamine. Decreased dopamine levels lead to irregular brain activity. By the time motor symptoms appear, a person likely has lost 60 to 80 percent of dopamine-producing neurons.

Symptoms of PD

Symptoms of PD fall into two categories: motor and non-motor. Primary motor symptoms generally begin in one hand or foot. One of the earliest symptoms may be a motion called pill-rolling, where a person seems to be rubbing their fingers together like they are rolling a pill between the fingertips.