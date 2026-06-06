– Stacy Iveson is the new president of the Pima County Sports Hall of Fame. She succeeds former Rincon High and Cincinnati Reds pitcher Pat Darcy, who retired after a dozen outstanding years. Iveson is fully qualified and then some. After graduating from Catalina High School and becoming an All-Pac-10 catcher at Arizona, she coached Salpointe Catholic to the 1993 state softball championship and then coached Pima College to the 2004 and 2006 NJCAA national championships. Between all of that, she was part of Mike Candrea’s Arizona coaching staffs that won NCAA championships in 1996, 1997 and 2001. She also coached Yavapai College to two NJCAA national softball titles.

– Eight years ago, Bianca Pagdanganan made an epic eagle on the 18th hole of the NCAA women's golf championships, putting Arizona into the final eight for match play competition. Two days later, Arizona won the NCAA championship. Today, Pagdanganan is the only person from coach Laura Ianello’s 2018 title team playing in the ongoing U.S. Open. Pagdanganan has played in 86 LPGA Tour events, with 13 Top 25 finishes and career earnings of $1.2 million on Tour. This is only her third LPGA Tour event this season, she missed the cut in the first two. The only other ex-Wildcat from that 2018 championship team still playing on the pro tour is Gigi Stoll, who did not qualify for the U.S. Open. Stoll, in her third year on the LPGA Tour, has earned $21,700 this season in four events.