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WASHINGTON — Looking to neutralize an increasingly toxic issue on the campaign trail, Republican candidates in battleground races across the country are racing to show they're willing to stand up to data centers.

But the leader of their party keeps making it harder.

President Donald Trump has stood firmly behind controversial data centers while much of the country revolts against the rapid expansion of the massive warehouses that power artificial intelligence. Trump has called data centers "big, strong, bold and money machines," broadly claimed "red states" want the facilities and urged governors to "convince your community how great these things" are — all while aligning himself politically with the tech companies pushing the sprawling centers.

"You can't fight it, you have to go with it," Trump said in July about data centers. "You're going to have something where, if you don't have it, everybody else wants it."

Data centers have quickly become one of the defining issues of the 2026 midterm election cycle. Once hailed by politicians in both parties as economic engines and job-producing boons, both Democrats and Republicans have turned sharply against the facilities in their messaging as the public backlash intensifies over their enormous size, staggering energy consumption, noise and lack of direct benefits to the surrounding neighborhoods.

Democrats were primarily the ones to pound the issue first, but Republicans have started to pivot as well.