“The University of Arizona’s land-grant mission has always been to serve the people of Arizona, and this entering class is clear proof that we are fulfilling that mission,” said UA President Suresh Garimella in a written statement.

“The majority of our incoming first-year students are Arizonans, a third are first-generation college students and we have welcomed the largest Honors College class in our history,” he said. “These students are prepared, and they are supported by an institution that has made a deliberate commitment to their success from day one. A U of A degree opens doors, and our responsibility is to make sure every qualified Wildcat who wants to walk through those doors has the opportunity to do so.”

The average grade point average of the new first-year students this fall is 3.55. More than 40% of students have a high school GPA higher than 3.75, and nearly 36% are in the top 10% of their graduating class.

The enrollment of transfer students to the UA from Pima Community College has increased by 5.7% and is now at its highest level since 2020.

“Our respective leadership teams and advisors have engaged intentionally over the past two years on ways to increase our transfer rates from Pima Community College to the University of Arizona,” said Ian Roark, provost and executive vice chancellor at Pima Community College, in the UA's news release.