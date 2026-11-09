"I think they've muddied the waters here significantly," said Terry Duffy, CME's chief executive and a 40-plus-year industry veteran. "Anytime you have ambiguity in markets ... that could hurt the business."

The CFTC declined to comment on the concerns raised in the interviews. It has previously said the CME had chosen "lawfare" over competing in the new market.

The clash is the latest sign that the administration's support for crypto and prediction markets, where some of the leading companies also run new exchanges, is fueling tensions with traditional Wall Street firms.

The standoff over market risks could grow next year when Democrats, propelled by midterm elections this week that handed them control of Congress, are likely to square off against President Donald Trump andstep up oversight of the young industries.

"Many of these incumbents haven't faced this type of disruption for a very long time," said Chris Perkins, head of crypto at Franklin Templeton.

Exchanges say perps are swaps, not futures

The CFTC's May decision sent exchange shares tumbling on competition fears. They have since recovered and executives have said they do not view perps as a serious threat to their predominantly institutional businesses.

Their chief concern is that treating perps as futures gives retail investors access to the novel products under a regulatory regime they say provides insufficient safeguards against leverage and counterparty risk. They argue the products are more akin to swaps, which face tougher margin, capital and reporting requirements and are generally less accessible to retail investors.