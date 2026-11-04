If that case continues to trend against the UA football players, Godfrey is more likely to file in another jurisdiction.

UCLA-UA future uncertain

While finishing up the final game of their three-year series Monday, neither UCLA coach Mick Cronin nor UA coach Tommy Lloyd offered much detail on whether a new series would be contracted anytime soon.

But they both said they like the tests each team can give each other, while geography is an obvious bonus for teams that now play the majority of their conference games in other regions.

“Playing them is always a great thing,” Cronin said. “We don't have to leave the West Coast, and they're a great program.”

But when it comes to their former Pac-12 rivalry, Cronin basically said that was no factor.

“I just worry about UCLA, man,” Cronin said. “Like, that doesn't even cross my mind. … You know why it's good to play them? They're really good, and it makes you better. And if you can win, you get a great win. That's why.”

Mustangs buck trend

At Cal Poly, cash does not appear to be king.

The San Luis Obispo-based school isn't known for dishing out six- or seven-figure NIL and revenue share sums to its players, but it does happen to be one of the nation's highest-rated public universities, while also featuring mild Central California weather and a short ride to the beach.