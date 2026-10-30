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Each November, millions of people recognize the service and sacrifice of military veterans on Veterans Day. Initially commemorated as Armistice Day but renamed Veterans Day in the United States in 1954, the holiday is a federal holiday throughout the country.

The first Armistice Day was observed in 1919. Despite that lengthy history, the general public may still have questions about Veterans Day.

When is Veterans Day observed?

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs notes that Veterans Day is always observed officially on November 11, regardless of which day of the week that happens to be. Veterans Day is always observed officially on November 11, regardless of the day of the week. In 2026, it falls on Wednesday, November 11, so the federal observation date is also Wednesday, November 11.

Why is November 11 so significant?

November 11 is a significant day in world history because it marks the signing of the armistice between the Allies of World War I and Germany at 5:45 a.m. on November 11, 1918. Though the formal peace treaty, the Treaty of Versailles, was not signed until 1919 and hostilities between the sides continued for hours after the armistice was signed, the day is still viewed as the end of World War I.

What distinguishes Veterans Day from Memorial Day?

The VA notes that Veterans Day honors all those individuals who served honorably in the miliary during both wartime and peacetime. Memorial Day is a day to honor and remember military personnel who died in the service of their country, particularly those who lost their lives in battle or as a result of wounds sustained in battle.