The experience gave her children appreciation for how much work goes into running a business.

“I got to work side-by-side with my kids for most of their lives,” Schneider said. “And that was amazing, too.”

After about 25 years at Bentley’s, Schneider began to feel that the coffee house had changed.

When she first opened, the space encouraged customers to talk, share tables and connect with one another, she said. But after Bentley’s became one of Tucson’s first cafes to offer internet access, she noticed more customers spending hours on their laptops rather than interacting with the people around them.

The sense of connection that had drawn her to the restaurant business was fading.

Then, in 2010, someone told Schneider that a restaurant downtown was for sale.

From La Cocina to JoJo’s

She had not considered opening another restaurant. But after visiting the space in Tucson’s Old Town Artisans, multiple times over several weeks, she began imagining what it could become.

Back then, the restaurant looked different than it is today, she said. It was rundown, with plastic tables and buildings that were boarded up. But she saw potential in the outdoor space and envisioned a welcoming environment.

“I could create a community restaurant. I could build a stage,” she said of what would become La Cocina.

Schneider bought that restaurant on Aug. 5, 2010, and opened the doors on Aug. 30.