Turkey might garner the bulk of the Thanksgiving feast fanfare, but a notable and wildly popular dessert also provides something to look forward to during a holiday when food is a focal point. After a couple of helpings of turkey and various side dishes, Thanksgiving celebrants know it's time for pumpkin pie. It's a testament to the flavor and popularity of pumpkin pie that overstuffed Thanksgiving celebrants still find a way to squeeze in this beloved dessert.
Hosts who want to truly impress can prepare a homemade pie that's sure to please loved ones. This recipe for "Pumpkin Pie" from Lines+Angles can be just what guests are looking for as they seek to tie a bow on their Thanksgiving feast.
Pumpkin Pie
Serves eight for one 9-inch pie.
For the Crust
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- 1 cup butter, cold and cubed
- 21/4 cups all-purpose flour, plus extra as needed
- 11/2 tablespoons maple sugar
- 1 pinch salt
- 1 medium egg, lightly beaten
- 2 teaspoons white vinegar
- 2 to 3 tablespoons iced water
For the Filling
- One small pumpkin, halved, seeded and cored
- 2 large eggs
- 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
- 1/3 cup maple sugar
- 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 1/2 teaspoon ground ginger
- 1 pinch ground nutmeg
- 1 pinch ground cloves
- 1/4 cup maple syrup
- 1 cup heavy cream
- For the crust: Combine the butter, flour, maple sugar and salt in a food processor. Pulse until the mixture resembles rough breadcrumbs.
- Add the egg, vinegar and 1 tablespoon iced water. Pulse until the dough starts to form around the blades; add more water as needed if too dry, or a little more flour if too wet.
- Turn out onto a lightly floured surface and shape into a disc. Wrap in parchment paper and chill for at least one hour.
- For the filling: Preheat the oven to 400 F. Place the pumpkin halves flesh-side down on a large baking sheet.
- Roast for 30 to 40 minutes until the flesh is tender to the tip of a knife. Remove from the oven and let cool to one side.
- Once the pumpkin is cool enough to handle, scoop out the flesh into a bowl and mash well until smooth.
- Beat the eggs with the flour, maple sugar and ground spices in a large mixing bowl until pale and thick, about 3 minutes.
- Gradually beat in 11/2 cups of the pumpkin mash followed by the maple syrup and cream until fully incorporated.
- Roll out the pastry on a lightly floured surface into a large round approximately 1/3-inch thick.
- Drape into a 9-inch pie dish, pressing well into the base and sides. Cut away any excess pastry before crimping the edges with your fingers.
- Gently prick the base all over with a fork before slowly pouring the filling into the lined pastry.
- Bake for 20 minutes before reducing the oven to 350 F. Bake for a further 40 to 50 minutes until the filling is set and starting to come away from the edges of the pastry; a knife should come out clean from the center.
- When ready, remove from the oven to a cooling rack. Let cool completely before serving.
Tip: If preparing in advance before serving, let the pie cool completely before wrapping in plastic wrap and chilling.