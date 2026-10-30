Turkey might garner the bulk of the Thanksgiving feast fanfare, but a notable and wildly popular dessert also provides something to look forward to during a holiday when food is a focal point. After a couple of helpings of turkey and various side dishes, Thanksgiving celebrants know it's time for pumpkin pie. It's a testament to the flavor and popularity of pumpkin pie that overstuffed Thanksgiving celebrants still find a way to squeeze in this beloved dessert.