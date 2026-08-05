Former President Bill Clinton also spoke at the commencement. And El-Sayed said the two-term Democratic president suggested to him that he consider running for office someday.

"Did you see my name though?" El-Sayed said of his response to Clinton.

El-Sayed went on to earn his medical degree from the Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons.

But he did end up running for office in 2018. He got second place in a three-way race for the Democratic nomination for governor. Gretchen Whitmer won the 2018 primary with 52% of the vote. El-Sayed received 30%, with businessman Shri Thanedar, who's now a member of the U.S. House, in third place at 18%.

Some Democrats in Michigan believed that El-Sayed's progressive base was capped at around 30% to 40% of the Democratic primary vote.

When he launched his bid for the U.S. Senate in April 2025, there was a crowded field of Democrats, including Stevens and state Sen. Mallory McMorrow of Royal Oak. After McMorrow dropped out in early July, many within the party thought El-Sayed would struggle with a one-on-one matchup against Stevens, which would require much more than 30% of the vote to win.

But El-Sayed was able to draw new people to his cause and politics in general, said U.S. Rep. Ayanna Pressley, a Democrat from Massachusetts who joined him on the campaign trail this summer.

"I'm meeting a lot of people that this is the first time that they've engaged in the process," Pressley said. "They are so fed up ... Either they're here out of that frustration or they're here because he's the first person in a long time to give them a sense of hope."