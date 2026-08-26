Trujillo clarified to the board that schools on the chopping block would not be made public, and an official list would not be crafted, until after these community meetings.

“We want childcare, we want food, and there better be no less than 100 people at every session. This has to be massively publicized,” he said. “The goal there really is to have a packed house. We understand that (the governing board is) not going to be in a position to make this very very difficult decision, or even consider it, unless we are above and beyond with engaging this community.”

In October and November, the schools up for closure will be notified. TUSD communications director Karla Escamilla told the Star it’s crucial for school teachers, parents and administrators to be the first to know if and how they would be affected before the greater community is made aware. She also confirmed there is no official or unofficial list of schools up for closure yet.

In December, the district will present the list of schools to the board for a vote.

Much of the board’s discussion focused less on whether to move forward and more on how transparent and inclusive the process has been so far. Eckstrom questioned who sits on the district's advisory committee, saying members were not “made up of our community” and the district was “not getting a cross section of people on this committee.”

Trujillo said the committee includes representatives from county supervisor and city council offices, union leadership, a handful of principals, parents and former TUSD teachers. It’s a network of "people of influence" meant to carry the district's message into their own communities, he said.