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DoorDash said on Thursday it would buy Instacart in a deal valued at about $17 billion, stepping up its push into the fast-growing US grocery delivery market as competition among app-based platforms intensifies.

The deal, DoorDash's biggest yet, will give the company greater scale as it expands beyond restaurant delivery into groceries and other retail categories, helping it to take on deep-pocketed retailers such as Walmart and Amazon, which have built vast store, warehouse and delivery networks.

"Restaurant delivery is maturing, and growth now lies in more frequent, higher-value orders: weekly grocery shops, convenience items, and retail," said Martin Szumski, analyst at Morningstar.

Meanwhile, consolidation has gathered pace globally as slowing orders, rising costs and tighter regulatory scrutiny of the treatment of gig workers pile more pressure on the industry.

Instacart founder Apoorva Mehta said the two companies had explored a combination on and off for years.

"Grocery is one of the hardest things to get right online," said Tony Xu, co-founder and CEO of DoorDash, adding Instacart has spent years learning to do that well for grocers.

Online grocery delivery has also gained traction as consumers increasingly prize convenience, while a recent surge in gasoline prices linked to disruptions from the war in Iran could give shoppers another reason to avoid trips to stores.

Inside the deal

DoorDash has offered Instacart shareholders $65 per share held, representing a premium of about 26% to the stock's closing price on October 22 before reports of deal talks first emerged.