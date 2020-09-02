Bernice Fisher and Charles Olsen

Both of my parents were stationed in England during World War II. Mom, Bernice Fisher, a spinster school teacher was a rehab social worker at a Bristol hospital with the American Red Cross. She met dad at Victoria Station, London, between VE and VJ Days and they were married exactly one year later. Dad, Charles Olsen, drafted March 1941, ended the war as a U.S. Army Captain late 1945. At one point he was in the 18th Airborne as a paratrooper and recon expert. Near the end of the war while a 1st lieutenant in the 82nd Division, Headquarters, military intelligent attachment, he was part of the liberation of a small concentration camp near the Elbe River in Germany. Because my father preferred to put the war behind him, he rarely spoke about his experiences other than he had stumbled across a concentration camp while on another mission and he'd taken a few pictures and could smell the camp miles away. I learned more about it at the end of his life when he was interviewed and an audio recording was made which is now in the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum in D.C. You can listen here: collections.ushmm.org/search/catalog/irn80914
Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991. Contact her at jeubank@tucson.com
