$5M to be distributed to Arizona small businesses recovering from the pandemic

An additional $5 million will be awarded to Arizona small businesses recovering from the economic consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic and extreme weather conditions.

The funding, announced by Gov. Doug Ducey on Thursday, is part of the Back to Work Small Business Rehiring and Retention program launched in August.

Recipients of the first round of funding have been identified, and distribution of funds has begun, a news release said. The additional $5 million will fulfill outstanding requests from applicants.

“Small businesses are the backbone of Arizona’s economy, and we’re dedicated to helping them fully recover,” Ducey said in a news release. “I’m optimistic today’s additional investment will help small businesses around the state bounce back from the countless challenges of this past year and build for the future.”

This year, wildfires, storms and flooding impacted small businesses’ operations and employment opportunities. The program will fund up to $10,000 in expenditures for employee hiring/signing bonuses, relocation bonuses for employees that are moving to take an open position, and employee retention bonuses.