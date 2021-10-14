$5M to be distributed to Arizona small businesses recovering from the pandemic

An additional $5 million will be awarded to Arizona small businesses recovering from the economic consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic and extreme weather conditions.
The funding, announced by Gov. Doug Ducey on Thursday, is part of the Back to Work Small Business Rehiring and Retention program launched in August.
Recipients of the first round of funding have been identified, and distribution of funds has begun, a news release said. The additional $5 million will fulfill outstanding requests from applicants.
“Small businesses are the backbone of Arizona’s economy, and we’re dedicated to helping them fully recover,” Ducey said in a news release. “I’m optimistic today’s additional investment will help small businesses around the state bounce back from the countless challenges of this past year and build for the future.”
This year, wildfires, storms and flooding impacted small businesses’ operations and employment opportunities. The program will fund up to $10,000 in expenditures for employee hiring/signing bonuses, relocation bonuses for employees that are moving to take an open position, and employee retention bonuses.
The Arizona Center for the Blind and Visually Impaired is a recipient of the first round of funding. The Center works with clients to help them achieve independence and develop the skills needed to go to work, go to school and actively participate in society.
“Our team is thrilled to receive funding that will help us continue to support and empower Arizonans experiencing vision loss,” said Steve Tepper, executive director of the Arizona Center for the Blind and Visually Impaired. “Visually impaired individuals and their loved ones deserve to have access to effective resources and programs — and our incredible staff makes sure they get the help they need."
For more information about the program, visit tucne.ws/btwprogram.