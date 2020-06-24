Arizona expands use of technology to screen commercial trucks

The Arizona Department of Transportation said Wednesday it has expanded its use of technology that screens moving trucks for weight and identifying information.
The system, used until now at select rest areas including Canoa Ranch on Interstate 19, McGuireville on Interstate 17 and Sacaton on Interstate 10, is now operating at ADOT’s commercial ports of entry along I-10, I-40 and State Route 95 in Parker.
The technology includes weigh-in-motion sensors, cameras designed to read U.S. Department of Transportation numbers and license plates, and message signs. At the Ehrenberg and San Simon ports of entry on I-10, the system also identifies commercial vehicles with tires that could need repair.
A computer checks the truck’s credentials against national and state databases.
If the truck is cleared and within weight limits, message boards direct the driver to bypass the port and continue on.
If there is an issue identified, the signs direct the driver to pull into the port for further inspection.
The goal is to help freight move efficiently while ensuring that commercial vehicles can operate safely on state highways, ADOT said.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.