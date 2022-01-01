Arizona Friends, TSO kick off new year this weekend

Arizona Friends of Chamber Music and Tucson Symphony Orchestra are jumping into 2022 with concerts this weekend.

Arizona Friends is hosting the critically acclaimed young clarinetist Narek Arutyunian in a Piano and Friends recital with pianist Steven Beck on Sunday, Jan. 9, at Leo Rich Theater, 260 S. Church Ave.

Arutyunian, who was born in Armenia and grew up in Russia, won first prize in the Young Concert Artists International Auditions, which launched him onto major stages including the Kennedy Center.

A graduate of Juilliard, Arutyunian is a frequent soloist with orchestras around the globe including The Boston Pops, Prague Radio Symphony and the Moscow State Symphony Orchestra.

Pianist Beck regularly plays with the New York Philharmonic in addition to his solo career.