Arizona's job recovery continues to improve

But Walls said the effects of all that in Arizona are blunted as people continue to move here, growing the supply of available workers.

"We continue to see, month after month, thousands of individuals coming into the labor force," he said, at least in Arizona. There are 60,000 more people in the labor force now than there were before the COVID-19 outbreak, both in people in Arizona who are reentering the workforce as well as those moving here.

"We know that Arizona's reported strong population growth year after year," Walls said. "That's definitely going to help with the demand for labor."

By contrast, he said, the number of people working or looking for work is "stagnating" on a national level. In fact, he said, the U.S. labor force actually is below pre-pandemic levels.

But what's good for employers may not necessarily be good for workers, at least in their paychecks.

Last month the average hourly wage nationally was $30.96.

In Arizona, however, that figure is $28.70.

And it's not getting any better. The year-over-year increase in Arizona wages is up just 3.8%, versus 4.9% nationally.