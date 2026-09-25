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If longtime Tucsonans can seem rather blasé about weather scenarios like the one in our regional news this week, 1997 may well be the reason.

In late September that year, a hurricane named Nora was speeding north from Baja, Mexico, aided by waters warmed by an El Niño weather pattern.

For days, Tucsonans stacked sandbags around their homes, stocked up on emergency supplies and watched The Weather Channel incessantly (our TVs were old-school, our phones were landlines and the web was a slow dial-up for people with AOL).

Then we hunkered down, waiting for heavy rainfall and potential flooding to rival the area's 1983 and '93 floods.

But the hurricane whiffed on Tucson — leading to one of the most remembered and talked about banner news headlines in modern Arizona Daily Star history:

"Nora unleashes dozens of raindrops"

Newsroom lore has it that copy editor supreme Ron Solomon, since retired, was the wit behind that memorable line, which ran across the top of Page One on Sept. 25, 1997.