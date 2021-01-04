AutoHunter Auction Sells Rare 1964 Ford Fairlane Thunderbolt

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AutoHunter--AutoHunter received global attention after selling a rare 1964 Ford Fairlane Thunderbolt for $217,000. One of only 100 ever produced, the Thunderbolt was a special-order high-performance vehicle built with the sole purpose of winning NHRA drag racing events. The example sold on AutoHunter is one of only 49 produced with a 4-speed manual transmission.
"We are seeing an increasing number of automotive enthusiasts becoming comfortable with buying and selling collector cars through online auctions," said Roger Falcione, CEO of AutoHunter. "It takes an enormous amount of trust in an auction house like AutoHunter for a bidder to be confident in purchasing their dream car online. We are proud to provide an industry-leading level of transparency and security for each one of our bidders and consignors."
Driven by the team at ClassicCars.com, AutoHunter provides an online auction that is supported by an award-winning customer service team backed by a community of automotive experts to provide a fast and reliable online auction experience. Consignors are given access to a dedicated account representative for their listing through the entire consignment process. Consignors also receive a free CARFAX Vehicle History Report for eligible vehicles and are offered a unique seller guarantee program on each listing should the vehicle not sell through. All AutoHunter auction listings are also connected to over four million potential buyers on the ClassicCars.com marketplace.
"I've been a car fanatic since I was old enough to know their makes and models," said the Thunderbolt's winning bidder, wishing to remain anonymous. "AutoHunter was a great way to buy a car because of the extensive library of photos and transparency from the seller and AutoHunter team. I could communicate directly with the AutoHunter team and the seller when I had questions about the vehicle. I got a good feel for the car through that communication."
To list a vehicle with AutoHunter, submit a free, no-obligation consignment online request form at AutoHunter.com.
AutoHunter and ClassicCars.com are members of the Collector Car Network which provides a suite of online brands encompassing a combined community of over 45 million annual visitors who are highly engaged collector car buyers and sellers, as well as industry insiders and casual enthusiasts.
