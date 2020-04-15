Biz awards: University of Arizona graduate programs earn top marks

University of Arizona: The University of Arizona is home to some of the nation’s best graduate programs, according to U.S. News & World Report.
The publication’s annual Best Graduate Schools list ranked the UA’s Eller College of Management’s management information systems program No. 1 among public universities and No. 3 overall.
The UA also earned top 10 placements in photography (tied for No. 3 overall, No. 2 among public universities), speech language pathology (tied for No. 6 overall, No. 3 public) and audiology (tied for No. 10 overall, No. 6 public).
The McGuire Center for Entrepreneurship ranked No. 14 overall (No. 6 public), while Eller’s part-time MBA program jumped 16 spots to No. 36 overall and its full-time MBA program rose six spots to No. 46.
The College of Education earned a top 20 showing in higher education (No. 16), alongside its overall ranking of No. 73.
Representing UA Health Sciences are the College of Pharmacy (tied No. 20) and the College of Medicine – Tucson’s programs in research (tied No. 62) and primary care (tied No. 63).
The College of Nursing came in at No. 31 in doctorate programs and No. 45 in master’s programs in the annual Best Nursing Schools list.
The College of Science’s clinical psychology program finished tied for No. 33.
In addition to its top-three showing in photography, Arizona Arts finished tied for No. 32 overall.
The UA School of Government and Public Policy in the College of Social and Behavioral Sciences finished tied at No. 34 on the list of public affairs programs, with subspecialties in public management/leadership (tied No. 23) and nonprofit management (tied No. 24) also earning recognition.
The James E. Rogers College of Law finished tied for No. 47 on the Best Law Schools ranking. Specialties in legal writing (tied No. 24), health-care law (tied No. 32), environmental law (tied No. 33), international law (tied No. 36), trial advocacy (tied No. 50), intellectual property (tied No. 55), business/corporate law (tied No. 59), clinical training (tied No. 61), tax law (tied No. 68) and dispute resolution (tied No. 86) also earned places on the U.S. News list.
The College of Engineering finished tied for No. 63 on the Best Engineering Schools list, with solid marks in the following subspecialties: agricultural (tied No. 23), aerospace/aeronautical/astronautical (tied No. 31), environmental (tied No. 31), industrial/manufacturing/systems (tied No. 34), computer (tied No. 42), civil (tied No. 46), electrical/electronic/communications (tied No. 46), material (tied No. 49), mechanical (tied No. 50), biomedical/bioengineering (tied No. 58), and chemical (tied No. 61).
