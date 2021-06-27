Biz tip: Life is good outside 'the box'

Thinking outside of the box can have a powerful and positive effect on your business, and your life.
Viewing things from a broader perspective introduces additional options. More options may create new opportunities. Thinking outside the box will certainly result in more creative solutions to problems.
The world can become very small if you are close-minded. If we accept things the way they are, we stifle innovation and improvement. Things that are viewed as acceptable rarely change for the better.
Instead, think outside the box and question the status quo. Always ask yourself, “how you could improve an experience, product or service?”
This allows you to keep growing, and fosters an environment for intelligent, forward-thinking business decisions.
For instance, consider the fashion retailer Zappos. They took a different approach to developing their company culture.
They offered employee perks like free food, complimentary wellness services and even an on-site shoeshine service. Most of their competitors would view this as a waste of money, and detrimental to the bottom line.
In fact, this allowed Zappos to attract and retain better quality employees. Their staff was more productive and loyal, which made the extra expenditure well worth it. It gave Zappos a competitive advantage.
The lesson to be learned is this. Do not be afraid to be different, embrace it. It might separate you from competitors and help you stand in a good light. Remember, things are always evolving and tend to change over time. You must be adaptable if you want to remain relevant.
Consider Netflix, for instance. By dreaming up an alternative to the standard video store template with rentals and late fees, they were able to create a brand new, global market. Because they created it, they dominated it.
Imagine the different areas of your life, and your business. Now think outside the box. What creative solutions can you come up with today?
Bill Nordbrock is vice president of community relations for SCORE Southern Arizona, a nonprofit that offers free small-business counseling. For more information, go to southernarizona.score.org, send an email to mentoring@scoresouthernaz.org or call
505-3636.