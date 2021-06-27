Biz tip: Life is good outside 'the box'

Thinking outside of the box can have a powerful and positive effect on your business, and your life.

Viewing things from a broader perspective introduces additional options. More options may create new opportunities. Thinking outside the box will certainly result in more creative solutions to problems.

The world can become very small if you are close-minded. If we accept things the way they are, we stifle innovation and improvement. Things that are viewed as acceptable rarely change for the better.

Instead, think outside the box and question the status quo. Always ask yourself, “how you could improve an experience, product or service?”

This allows you to keep growing, and fosters an environment for intelligent, forward-thinking business decisions.

For instance, consider the fashion retailer Zappos. They took a different approach to developing their company culture.

They offered employee perks like free food, complimentary wellness services and even an on-site shoeshine service. Most of their competitors would view this as a waste of money, and detrimental to the bottom line.