Breakfast on the run: Tucson restaurants serve up favorites to go

Some folks also order the house burgers for breakfast; a lot of their regulars work the night shift so breakfast comes at their lunch hour, chef Luis Portillo said. You also may want to grab a piece of Portillo’s famous pie — he makes 60 varieties in all, putting out several different types of pies a day — to ward off that 3 o’clock tummy growl. Ajo Cafe has been serving breakfast and lunch since 1952.

Bisbee Breakfast Club Marana

13864 N. Sandario Road, bisbeebreakfastclub.com. Hours: 6 a.m to 2:05 p.m. daily

The newest Tucson area location of the Bisbee-born restaurant was supposed to open in March, but COVID-19 threw a wrench in those plans.

The restaurant — the second in Marana and the fifth in the Tucson area — finally opened for takeout only on May 16 and waited a couple weeks to open the dining room.

“We kind of had to scramble just to do it because (takeout) was never a big part of our business,” owner Terry Kyte said. “As soon as this happened, we realized we had to sort of get with the times.”