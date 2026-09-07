Pro Football Focus logged 10 tackles from Arizona’s defense against NAU. Is that simply from not live tackling during practices?

A: “I think we felt good about how we tackled overall. First game, there’s going to be some of those missed tackles. That’s not something we’re OK with or something that we accept. I think Coach Gonzales and our defensive staff do a great job of teaching and working on tackling. It’s different playing live football versus practice.

“You try to get the practice environment as close as you can to a game in terms of the intensity, the reps, the physicality. But it’s hard to duplicate. The missed tackles early, the good thing about it is we had people chase the football like their lfie depended on it and that was able to cancel some of that stuff out.”

When you lost to BYU in 2024, what did you think of the raucous environment and what’s your message to the team as to how to go about handling it?

A: “I don’t feel like the crowd was a problem in ‘24. I felt like we didn’t play very well. We turned the ball over too many times. That’s a very separate issue. They have a great crowd, though. That part of it I respect — and we know that going in there. If you let that be an excuse, it will be. We’re there to go play good football. We’re there to attack the opportunity that’s in front us — against a top-15 team on the road. And we can’t wait to do it.”

Coaches always talk about the improvement from Week 1 to Week 2. Why is that a common phrase with football coaches?