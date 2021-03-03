Business awards earned in Tucson and Southern Arizona

University of Arizona: The UA Health Sciences Innovation Building has won a 2020 American Architecture Award. The award was presented to CO Architects in the Schools and Universities category by The Chicago Athenaeum: Museum of Architecture and Design and The European Centre for Architecture Art Design and Urban Studies. The 230,000‐square‐foot HSIB is a multidisciplinary medical and health‐sciences education facility. It supports the university’s Colleges of Medicine, Nursing, Pharmacy, and Public Health, as well as the Arizona Simulation Technology and Education Center.
Rightsure: Insurance Business America has recognized Rightsure, a Tucson insurance technology firm, as a Top Insurance Workspace. The Tucson agency was also noticed by Insurance Journal, which named Rightsure as Best Agency to Work For Overall. Finance Monthly has listed the Rightsure as the Best Agency in the United States.
SARSEF: SARSEF received a grant from the Thomas R. Brown Family Foundation to support transitioning its regional science and engineering fair to a virtual platform. Additionally, the grant will support schoolfairs.sarsef.org, a free resource for Arizona schools to host their own science fairs online. Thanks to the Foundation’s support, SARSEF will be able to offer engaging online fair experiences that celebrate and reward Arizona students, pre-k through high school, for their outstanding work in science and engineering.
Regina Romero: The Latino Leaders Network honored Tucson Mayor Regina Romero with the Antonio Villaraigosa Leadership Award. The honor recognizes a mayor who has demonstrated a commitment to bringing diverse communities together. Throughout the pandemic, Romero has made it a priority to address the disparities that COVID-19 exacerbated for Latinos and all persons of color and marginalized communities, a news release said. This included helping secure economic support for immigrant communities who were left out of federal packages, ensuring accessible community testing, and recording daily bilingual updates during the height of the pandemic, among other actions.
