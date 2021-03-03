Business awards earned in Tucson and Southern Arizona

University of Arizona: The UA Health Sciences Innovation Building has won a 2020 American Architecture Award. The award was presented to CO Architects in the Schools and Universities category by The Chicago Athenaeum: Museum of Architecture and Design and The European Centre for Architecture Art Design and Urban Studies. The 230,000‐square‐foot HSIB is a multidisciplinary medical and health‐sciences education facility. It supports the university’s Colleges of Medicine, Nursing, Pharmacy, and Public Health, as well as the Arizona Simulation Technology and Education Center.

Rightsure: Insurance Business America has recognized Rightsure, a Tucson insurance technology firm, as a Top Insurance Workspace. The Tucson agency was also noticed by Insurance Journal, which named Rightsure as Best Agency to Work For Overall. Finance Monthly has listed the Rightsure as the Best Agency in the United States.