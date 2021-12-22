Business awards earned in Tucson and Southern Arizona

Go Green Award: Tucson Electric Power recognizes local organizations and businesses for their sustainable efforts with 2021 Go Green Award. The awards are given annually to highlight meaningful work that protects the environment, preserves natural resources and promotes sustainability in the community. The city of Tucson was honored with the Conservation Partner Award. The Community Partner Award went to Thrive in the 05. The Pioneering Partner Award was given to ASARCO/Komatsu. Hotel Congress was honored with the Collaborative Partner Award. The Educational Partner Award went to STEMAZing Institute. JW Marriott — Starr Pass received the Sustainable Partner Award. The Trailblazing Partner Award went to Pima County. The University of Arizona/Tucson Village Farm received the Eco-Friendly Partner Award. Pima Community College took home the Innovative Partner Award.