Business awards earned in Tucson and Southern Arizona

University of Arizona: For the fifth time in six years, the UA is among 200 colleges and universities featured in The Princeton Review’s “Best Value Colleges.” The University of Arizona scored top marks in campus sustainability or “green” initiatives (95 out of a possible 100), fire safety (91) and quality of life (87). Separately, the university appears on Forbes’ fourth annual “Best Employers For Diversity” list, placing No. 206 out of 500 businesses with at least 1,000 employees – a 35-spot increase over last year’s ranking of No. 241. The university is one of only five employers headquartered in Arizona to be included on the national list and one of only 30 educational institutions.

Ethen Allen: Tucson Ethan Allen design consultant Frank Schepis received Ethan Allen Retail Platinum Award for achievement in sales, a commitment to design excellence and superior service for fiscal 2020.

Oro Valley: For the 13th year in a row, the Government Finance Officers Association has awarded the town of Oro Valley the Distinguished Budget Presentation Award for budgeting, this year for its 2020 budget. The award reflects the commitment of town council and staff to meeting the highest principles of governmental budgeting.

Hughes Federal Credit Union: Hughes Federal Credit Union is ranked No. 1 in Arizona by Forbes, taking the top spot in its annual America’s Best In-State Banks and Credit Unions. Forbes partnered with Statista, the nationwide market research firm, on an independent survey of more than 25,000 customers across the country regarding their personal financial dealings and perceptions. Banks and credit unions were rated on overall recommendations and satisfaction, as well as five key areas: trust, terms and conditions, branch services, digital services and financial advice. Separately, Hughes Federal Credit Union has received two Diamond Awards from the Credit Union National Association Marketing & Business Development Council, a network of credit union professionals from around the country. The CUNA Diamond Awards recognize creative excellence and outstanding achievements in credit union marketing. Hughes took the top spot in the Plastic Access Card Design category for its Health Savings Account debit card design, and in Email Marketing category for its Summer Loan campaign. Of the 1,278 entries submitted nationwide, 264 won Diamond Awards.

