No need for scaling fences under the cover of darkness to enjoy some laps in a luxury resort pool.
Two Tucson-area resorts are now inviting people to come spend the day lounging poolside, with staff serving them food and drinks — not calling 911.
Loew’s Ventana Canyon Resort and Omni Tucson National Resort have partnered with ResortPass.com to offer the so-called “daycation” option for guests.
Tucson National, 2727 W. Club Drive, joined Resort Pass in April. Guests receive a wristband upon check-in, said Joshua Rockwell, assistant food and beverage director.
“It’s done very well,” he said. “We’ve been very happy with the program.”
Tucson National’s day pass includes use of two pools, whirlpool, lockers and showers, steam room and tennis courts for $35 per person with 10% off food and beverages.
The resort added pool furniture to accommodate more guests and plans to offer the day passes throughout the year. The resort previously offered day passes to the pool but they had to be bought on-site.
Rockwell said if the resort is at capacity, it may limit the number of day passes available so as not to impact overnight guests. The experiment has gone so well, he said resort employees are exploring other amenities that could be added to the day passes.
Ventana Canyon, 7000 N. Resort Drive, joined Resort Pass in May.
“We’ve gotten incredible feedback,” said Brandy White, director of sales and marketing. “We love our local community and the team loves being able to interact with locals.”
When guests sign up for the day pass, they check in at Ventana’s spa and are also issued a wristband.
Ventana hopes to introduce people to the property who might return and book a room in the future, said Manda Post, director of resort sales.
Ventana managers have very pleased by the turnout Resort Pass has generated.
“The best reviews we’ve gotten from guests was that they were treated the same by the staff” as overnight guests, said Post.
Ventana offers three packages, a day pass at $30 per person to use the pool, jacuzzi and cold-plunge pool, complimentary suntan lotion, Wi-Fi and seasonal afternoon treats.
Guests can also buy a spa pass for $35 or use a cabana for up to five people starting at $200.
Visit ResortPass.com and search “Tucson” for specifics on available dates and times.
Day passes are not currently available at other large resorts in town, including Westin La Paloma, Westward Look, El Conquistador, Starr Pass and Casino del Sol.