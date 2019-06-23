Home Health Agency Implements Synzi’s Virtual Care Communication Platform to Provide Innovative and Patient-Centric Care
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Synzi, an award-winning technology company, has announced that Dependable Health Services, a Medicare-certified home healthcare agency, has selected its virtual care communication platform to usher in a new standard of patient care in Arizona.
Dependable was looking for a comprehensive technology solution to improve communications and access to care for all types of patients, from pediatric to geriatric, and their family caregivers, whether nearby or faraway. In order to meet the needs of a growing patient population across multiple offices, Dependable wanted to also optimize staff productivity while being able to provide all patients with unparalleled access to their home health clinicians.
Dependable selected Synzi’s virtual care platform for its comprehensive video, email, text, and secure messaging capabilities which can be used on everyday devices such as smartphones, tablets, and PCs. As a result, Dependable will be able to uniquely support referrals from hospitals, post-acute facilities, and physicians which are also committed to improving outcomes, especially amongst patients with chronic conditions such as COPD, CHF, Diabetes, etc.
“Dependable embraces innovative service delivery models which enable us to provide the finest and most compassionate care to all patients. With Synzi’s platform, Dependable will be able to efficiently deepen patient engagement and effectively reduce the risk of readmissions,” said Joe Schifano, President/CEO of Dependable.
Having implemented the Synzi platform in mid-June, Dependable is providing a range of innovative care such as engaging pediatric patients’ parents in virtual visits and ongoing messaging, using virtual visits to offset speech and physical therapy appointments, and providing tuck-in service with evening medication reminders and virtual check-in’s.
“By deploying a virtual care solution, Dependable is positioning itself as a pioneer in delivering patient-centric care and communications in Arizona,” said Lee Horner, CEO of Synzi. “The Synzi platform supports Dependable’ s objective to strengthen patient engagement and reduce rehospitalizations while helping increase operational efficiencies.” The Dependable partnership represents Synzi’s commitment to the region and the Arizona Association for Home Care (AAHC); Synzi is also a proud sponsor of AAHC’s Annual Conference, June 26-27, 2019, in Scottsdale.
About Synzi
Synzi offers a patient program management framework that combines video, email and secure messaging communication modalities for healthcare organizations to address specific patient needs easily, efficiently, and seamlessly. Synzi uses a sophisticated platform and configurable framework which automates and optimizes workflows across multiple modalities. This creates more valuable connections and more effective care, while bringing convenience and peace of mind to patients/members. The company helps enable better performance for healthcare organizations, better access for patients, and better outcomes for all. To learn more about Synzi, visit www.synzi.com.
About Dependable
Dependable Health Services is committed to providing home health services that demonstrate compassionate and quality care. Dependable Health Services has Medicare certified agencies in Tucson and Nogales and has been providing skilled nursing, therapy, personal care services, and now Hospice that offer an important source of comfort and safety for more than 25 years. Dependable believes in the healing power that in-home patient care can provide. To learn more about Dependable, please visit www.dependablehealth.com
