DoorDash to open grocery delivery option in Tucson

A new to-your-door grocery store option is coming to Tucson.

DoorDash, a national food delivery service, will open DashMart, a convenience store with household products, medication, dog food and restaurant delivery.

“Local restaurants can choose DashMart to sell their fan-favorite menu items, offering them another avenue for growth,” said Andrew Ladd, a director with DoorDash. “In addition, DashMart enables new types of local retailers to sell their products on DoorDash.”

Currently operating in 12 cities, Tucson is the first mid-sized market for the new concept.

DashMart has leased 8,000 square feet for it new operation at 3981 E. Grant Road and plans to hire about 20 positions when it opens later this year.

Nancy McClure, with CBRE and Brandon Rodgers, with Picor, handled the lease negotiations for the tenant and landlord, ROLL-IT LLC and Stromiga Partnership.

DashMart is looking for local restaurants and retailers, needing delivery service. Interested business owners can get details by emailing dashmart@doordash.com