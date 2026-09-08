Here are the five jaguars spotted in Arizona's wildlands over the past 15 years:

No. 5: Cinco

Cinco is the most recently spotted jaguar on the U.S. side of the border.

Researchers at the wild cat center first got footage of him last November at a site they have been monitoring for years. As he moves across the region, Cinco is visiting places where UA researchers have documented other jaguars before him.

That means his movements aren’t random, the wildcat center said. They are strategic. He is making use of the same corridors and resources his predecessors did. Malusa calls that site fidelity — jaguars will return to places that reliably provide water, prey and shelter.

Using that research, they have even been able to predict where Cinco will appear next, Malusa said.

“The science is working,” she told The Arizona Republic in August. “We’re able to identify the habitat these jaguars need.”

Since last year, the center has documented Cinco nearly every month ― about 20 times. The big cat was also seen on video captured by the Center for Biological Diversity this spring and summer. On Sept. 4, the university released footage of him from this August, including a rare picture of the jaguar prowling around in the daylight.

No. 4: The southern Arizona jaguar

Jaguar #4 popped up on a camera in 2023 around the Coronado National Forest. Then he disappeared for nearly two years.