Giving back in Southern Arizona

Hughes Federal Credit Union: The Friends of the Oro Valley Public Library recognized Hughes Federal Credit Union for its support and longstanding partnership at a dedication ceremony for the new Hughes/Friends Plaza located at the Oro Valley Public Library, 1305 W. Naranja Drive. The Friends of the Oro Valley Public Library, a volunteer nonprofit organization, and Hughes formed a partnership in 2001 to help raise funds for new books and equipment, financial literacy classes and other projects and programs designed to bring free educational resources to residents. Since then, 75,000 Hughes members have donated over $750,000 to the library. Member donations to the Friends of the Oro Valley Public Library have also been used to fund scholarships for high school seniors, Children’s Museum Oro Valley, and the Books for Teachers program which provides grants to over 50 schools to supplement their library collections or special literary projects. The outdoor plaza brings new walking paths, landscaping and a stage area with shade sails and wall seating to accommodate outdoor library events including children’s programs. The plaza is open to the public.