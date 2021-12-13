Giving back in Southern Arizona

Hughes Federal Credit Union: The Friends of the Oro Valley Public Library recognized Hughes Federal Credit Union for its support and longstanding partnership at a dedication ceremony for the new Hughes/Friends Plaza located at the Oro Valley Public Library, 1305 W. Naranja Drive. The Friends of the Oro Valley Public Library, a volunteer nonprofit organization, and Hughes formed a partnership in 2001 to help raise funds for new books and equipment, financial literacy classes and other projects and programs designed to bring free educational resources to residents. Since then, 75,000 Hughes members have donated over $750,000 to the library. Member donations to the Friends of the Oro Valley Public Library have also been used to fund scholarships for high school seniors, Children’s Museum Oro Valley, and the Books for Teachers program which provides grants to over 50 schools to supplement their library collections or special literary projects. The outdoor plaza brings new walking paths, landscaping and a stage area with shade sails and wall seating to accommodate outdoor library events including children’s programs. The plaza is open to the public.
Tucson Electric Power: Tucson Electric Power contributed nearly $480,000 to 36 nonprofit groups during the third quarter of 2021, with a focus on education assistance and community support. TEP’s philanthropic contributions come from corporate resources and are not recovered through customers’ rates. TEP contributions are as follows: $70,000 to Junior Achievement, $50,000 to Tucson Values Teachers, $40,000 to the Educational Enrichment Foundation, $25,000 to El Rio Community Health Center, $20,000 to Youth On Their Own and $10,000 to Make Way for Books. TEP customers also supported education through TEP Gives, a new pilot program. Every time customers signed up for Budget Billing, e-Bill or Auto Pay in the third quarter, the company donated to Junior Achievement, topping out at $20,000.
Dutch Bros: Five Dutch Bros locations in Tucson donated $1 from every drink sold on Dec. 11 to Arizona Children's Association’s Gift of Hope program. Founded in 1912, Arizona’s Children Association is a statewide comprehensive child welfare and behavioral health not-for-profit.
