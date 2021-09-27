Giving Back in Southern Arizona

Lisa Bayless: Long Realty’s Lisa Bayless awarded a $25,000-plus grant to Pima County schools to fund a pilot elementary-school robotics program. Bayless’ donation brings the STEMAZing/SARSEF Elementary Edison Robotics Pilot to fourth- and fifth-grade classrooms in three area school districts. The pilot program will supply more than 500 Edison educational robots, classroom sets of robotics books and supporting supplies, plus two full days of training for the participating teachers. Receiving schools include Amphitheater’s Copper Creek, Donaldson and Harelson elementaries, and Innovation Academy; Marana’s Dove Mountain CSTEM K-8; and Oyama Elementary in Tucson Unified. The funding is part of Bayless’ “Community First” program, which returns to community causes at least $500 from each commission she earns. The program is on track to donate some $80,000 in 2021, Bayless said.