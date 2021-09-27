 Skip to main content
Giving Back in Southern Arizona
Lisa Bayless: Long Realty’s Lisa Bayless awarded a $25,000-plus grant to Pima County schools to fund a pilot elementary-school robotics program. Bayless’ donation brings the STEMAZing/SARSEF Elementary Edison Robotics Pilot to fourth- and fifth-grade classrooms in three area school districts. The pilot program will supply more than 500 Edison educational robots, classroom sets of robotics books and supporting supplies, plus two full days of training for the participating teachers. Receiving schools include Amphitheater’s Copper Creek, Donaldson and Harelson elementaries, and Innovation Academy; Marana’s Dove Mountain CSTEM K-8; and Oyama Elementary in Tucson Unified. The funding is part of Bayless’ “Community First” program, which returns to community causes at least $500 from each commission she earns. The program is on track to donate some $80,000 in 2021, Bayless said.

Sundt Foundation: The Sundt Foundation awarded grants to nine Southern Arizona nonprofits during its current giving round. The Foundation awards grants each quarter to local charities that support disadvantaged children and families. Nonprofits are selected through an application process and reviewed by a committee of Sundt employee-owners. Nonprofits that received a grant include: Diaper Bank of Southern Arizona; Boys & Girls Clubs of Tucson; Southern Arizona Network for Down Syndrome; Marshall Home for Men; STEP: Student Expedition Program; Gabriel’s Angels; Inside Out Network; Sol Food Initiatives; and Children’s Museum Tucson.

Arizona Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons: Arizona Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons will be donating a $50,000 smile makeover to one community member as part of its Second Chance program. Tucson and Oro Valley residents can apply now through Sept. 30 at azoms.com/secondchance. The program gives a local resident who suffers from extremely poor oral health an opportunity to receive a brand-new set of teeth through the Straumann Pro Arch Fixed Solution.

Submit items about charitable donations by businesses or nonprofits to business@tucson.com.

