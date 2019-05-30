The Data Center Campus in Chandler, Arizona Will Be Expanded by an

Additional 25,000 Square Feet to Meet Growing Enterprise Demand.

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--lt;a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Arizona?src=hash" target="_blank"gt;#Arizonalt;/agt;--H5 Data Centers, a national colocation and wholesale data center

provider, today announced a 25,000 SF expansion of its Phoenix

colocation facility located at 2600 W. Germann Road in Chandler, AZ. The

second phase development at the 180,000 square-foot data center adds

needed infrastructure capacity to the data center campus. This expansion

is part of a broader commitment H5 Data Centers has made to its Phoenix

customers and the growing demand in Arizona. The project will be

complete later this year.

Phase 2 improvements to the Phoenix data center include:



  • Additional 25,000 SF of dedicated data center space


  • Three (3) private data center suites with capacity for up to 650
    additional cabinets


  • Up to 6 MWs of additional critical power


  • Additional office and storage space


  • New two-bay covered loading dock supporting extended semi-truck
    deliveries

"H5 Data Centers constructs data center designs for the needs of our

rapidly growing enterprise and cloud service customer base,” said Josh

Simms, chief executive officer of H5 Data Centers. "The demand for

Phoenix colocation space and services continues to be strong from

enterprises due to Arizona’s attractive power pricing and its data

center sales & use tax incentive program."

H5 Phoenix Colocation Highlights:



  • Tier III data center serving enterprises and cloud services providers


  • 180,000 SF data center with up to 26 MWs of IT load


  • Private colocation suites and cabinets


  • Waterless data center design


  • Ability to support power densities of 20+ kW per cabinet


  • Access to multiple metro fiber providers and communications carriers


  • Qualifies for Arizona-state sales tax abatement incentives

About H5 Data Centers

H5 Data Centers is one of the leading privately-owned data center

operators in the United States with over 2 million square feet of data

center space under management. The company designs and engineers

flexible and scalable data center solutions to address the core

infrastructure and edge requirements of its customers. H5 Data Centers

operates data centers in Albuquerque, Ashburn, Atlanta, Charlotte,

Cincinnati, Cleveland, Denver, Phoenix, Quincy, San Antonio, San Jose,

San Luis Obispo, and Seattle. For more information, visit www.h5datacenters.com.

Contacts

H5 Data Centers Media Contact

Jenna Baker

jenna.baker@h5datacenters.com

(303)

714-7805

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles