The Data Center Campus in Chandler, Arizona Will Be Expanded by an
Additional 25,000 Square Feet to Meet Growing Enterprise Demand.
DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--H5 Data Centers, a national colocation and wholesale data center
provider, today announced a 25,000 SF expansion of its Phoenix
colocation facility located at 2600 W. Germann Road in Chandler, AZ. The
second phase development at the 180,000 square-foot data center adds
needed infrastructure capacity to the data center campus. This expansion
is part of a broader commitment H5 Data Centers has made to its Phoenix
customers and the growing demand in Arizona. The project will be
complete later this year.
Phase 2 improvements to the Phoenix data center include:
Additional 25,000 SF of dedicated data center space
Three (3) private data center suites with capacity for up to 650
additional cabinets
Up to 6 MWs of additional critical power
Additional office and storage space
New two-bay covered loading dock supporting extended semi-truck
deliveries
"H5 Data Centers constructs data center designs for the needs of our
rapidly growing enterprise and cloud service customer base,” said Josh
Simms, chief executive officer of H5 Data Centers. "The demand for
Phoenix colocation space and services continues to be strong from
enterprises due to Arizona’s attractive power pricing and its data
center sales & use tax incentive program."
H5 Phoenix Colocation Highlights:
Tier III data center serving enterprises and cloud services providers
180,000 SF data center with up to 26 MWs of IT load
Private colocation suites and cabinets
Waterless data center design
Ability to support power densities of 20+ kW per cabinet
Access to multiple metro fiber providers and communications carriers
Qualifies for Arizona-state sales tax abatement incentives
About H5 Data Centers
H5 Data Centers is one of the leading privately-owned data center
operators in the United States with over 2 million square feet of data
center space under management. The company designs and engineers
flexible and scalable data center solutions to address the core
infrastructure and edge requirements of its customers. H5 Data Centers
operates data centers in Albuquerque, Ashburn, Atlanta, Charlotte,
Cincinnati, Cleveland, Denver, Phoenix, Quincy, San Antonio, San Jose,
San Luis Obispo, and Seattle. For more information, visit www.h5datacenters.com.
Contacts
H5 Data Centers Media Contact
Jenna Baker
(303)
714-7805