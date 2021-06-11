Housing is booming in Red Rock, north of Tucson

The 770-acre community features a 14-acre park with baseball diamonds, a pool and water features for kids, a pro-level skate park and walking/bike paths.

Richmond American Homes and Lennar Homes are building there and a third homebuilder is expected to come on board soon.

Sunbelt is also in talks with potential retail developments, such as a convenience store/gas station and a small grocer, Mohl said.

Currently, the nearest gas stations are Marana, to the south or Picacho, to the north.

There may also be additional multifamily projects, such as apartments or build-to-rent homes.

"Red Rock has huge potential to be an all-in-one community," Mohl said. "The new jobs in Casa Grande and Coolidge are really fueling the growth."

Last year, Richmond American Homes bought 220 home sites and has sold 40, said Andrew Gregory, an association broker with Richmond American Homes.

"It used to be that urban sprawl was a detriment, but not anymore," he said. "One couple from Tucson was stuck working from home and needed bigger space and didn't mind being away from things."

Another couple is relocating from California because their jobs are now permanently remote.