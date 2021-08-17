Intellovations Announces the 2021 Best Places to Live in the U.S. Based on Predictable Weather

Features 20 Cities Assessing Predictability in Two Ways Across Multiple Weather Dimensions
Following what many would consider the most unpredictable year on record, Intellovations has decided to announce its list of the Best Places to Live based on predictable weather, featuring 20 cities and towns where you can count on the forecast no matter what other disruptions you may be dealing with.
Intellovations’ No. 1 pick for Best Places to Live this year is Phoenix, AZ. In fact, the majority of the 20 cities in the overall rankings were located in the desert southwest. In addition to having day-to-day temperature changes that are fairly subtle, the predictable frequency (or lack thereof) of precipitation also contributes to high-accuracy forecasts in this region. However, several cities in Alaska also scored high in the rankings. Sitka, Alaska, was ranked #18 on the overall list. The city receives approximately 120 inches of rain annually. The frequency of rain makes it predictable, with a precipitation persistence forecast success at almost 75%.
"This year, given the general uncertainty around everyone’s health, employment, and the political landscape, we thought it might be nice to know where in the U.S. life can be somewhat more predictable,” said Eric Floehr, Founder and CEO of Intellovations. "We wanted to make sure we covered all the bases, so for purposes of our analysis, we chose to draw on both persistence forecasts and skilled forecasts in determining which places are best for knowing what the weather will be like for the next three days, especially when it comes to the temperature and precipitation.”
Intellovations Top 20 Best Places to Live include:
Phoenix, AZ
El Centro, CA
Scottsdale, AZ
Torrance, CA
San Diego, CA
Fresno, CA
Las Vegas, NV
Prescott, AZ
Deer Valley, AZ
Cathedral City, CA
Bakersfield, CA
Nebo Center, CA
Tijuana, CA
Sacramento, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Anaheim, CA
Page, AZ
Sitka, AK
Oakland, CA
Ketchikan, AK
For Intellovations’ complete report of the Worst Places to Live, click here.
ABOUT INTELLOVATIONS
Intellovations, LLC, has been the world’s premier weather forecast monitoring and assessment company since 2003. Collecting weather forecast data from thousands of locations throughout the U.S. and around the world, this information is added to an ever-growing and unparalleled historical and observational database of over a billion weather forecasts. Known for the ForecastWatch product suite, their expertise in software development, data analytics, and forecast accuracy deliver business critical, actionable weather and climate intelligence to the weather industry, government, and the energy, insurance, life sciences, and entertainment industries . Consumers benefit from the ForecastAdvisor product. Intellovations’ data meets the highest standard of scientific inquiry and has been used in several peer-reviewed studies. For more information, visit intellovations.com.
