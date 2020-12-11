Jim Click's Millions For Tucson raises over $1M for local nonprofits

Jim Click's annual Millions for Tucson raffle raised more than $1 million for Tucson-area nonprofit organizations this year.
The raffle, sponsored by Click for 11 years, provided 100,000 raffle tickets to local nonprofits free of charge in February. The organizations were able to keep 100% of the funds raised from ticket sales over the next 10 months.
This year, 294 nonprofits participated in the initiative, 38 of which were new. The grand total raised was $1,010,950 — the largest level of funds raised on a per-charity basis.
“The Click family is overwhelmed by the generosity expressed by our fellow Tucsonans and Southern Arizonans to the participating charities, especially during this challenging year,” said Click. “In a time of real hardship for our community, our nation, and the world, folks stepped up to the plate, gave generously through the purchase of raffle tickets, and helped our local charities who in turn gave of themselves to those in need in our city and throughout Southern Arizona.”
The first place ticket was sold by the American Cancer Society in Arizona. The winners, Doug and Deb Justus of Twinsberg, Ohio, will receive a 2020 Ford F-150 Platinum, valued at $63,410.
The second place ticket with a prize of two round-trip, first-class plane tickets to anywhere in the world, was sold by Spay and Neuter Solutions to Tucsonan Melinda Correll.
The third place ticket, sold by Our Lady Queen of All Saints, was for $5,000 cash and went to Yadira Tiznado of Tucson.
To date, the 11 raffles sponsored by Click have raised more than $9 million for local charitable organizations, and since 2015, the raffle has raised an average of $1,050,000 each year.
For more information on the initiative, visit millionsfortucson.org.
