Tucson’s newest grocery store, Cardenas, is open for business.
Cardenas Markets, a leading Hispanic grocer, features extensive butcher, cheese and produce offerings, as well as a cafe and bakery.
The kitchen has ready-made meals such as ceviche, tortas and tamales.
The market, the first in Arizona, is in the former Fry’s store in the Placita del Rio shopping center, on the northeast corner of Irvington Road and Interstate 19.
Ashland Group owns the shop space and is part of an investment group that bought the vacant Fry’s store.
Cardenas is open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily and offers specials via email and text. Visit cardenasmarkets.com to learn more or to sign up.