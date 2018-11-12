a leading provider of edge cloud services, today announced that Patricia
Hadden, Senior Vice President of Audience Development and Partnerships
of NBCUniversal Digital Enterprises, and Marc DeBevoise, President and
Chief Operating Officer of CBS Interactive, have joined its Board of
Directors.
“We’re excited to have Patricia and Marc join the Limelight board of
directors, bringing with them a wealth of experience in the media
industry,” said Bob Lento, CEO of Limelight Networks. “Marc’s experience
leading major streaming services and prominent streamed events such as
the Super Bowl and Grammys and Patricia’s strategic knowledge of the
media landscape, plus invaluable experience using consumer insights to
drive business growth, will directly benefit Limelight’s customers and
our shareholders.”
“Patricia and Marc bring deep industry knowledge with a thorough
understanding of the business model and the critical needs of the video
content delivery opportunity,” said Walter Amaral, Chairman of
Limelight’s Board of Directors. “These new members add to the diversity
of executive experience; Patricia and Marc are strong additions to the
board to assist in the governance of Limelight and to support the growth
of the business.”
As Senior Vice President of Audience Development and Partnerships for
Digital Enterprises at NBCUniversal, a media and entertainment company,
Ms. Hadden is responsible for growing viewership and monetization for
NBCUniversal content on existing and emerging digital platforms. In this
role, she also manages the relationships with the company’s key digital
investment partners including Snapchat, Buzzfeed and Vox.
Previously, Ms. Hadden was the head of Marketing and User Experience for
Seeso, NBCUniversal’s first direct-to-consumer subscription video on
demand service, where she was responsible for original series marketing,
customer acquisition, retention and the user experience of the company’s
SVOD platforms. Before joining NBCUniversal, Ms. Hadden served as Global
Chief Marketing Officer for Shazam, a mobile application that recognizes
music, television, and media around you. In this role, she was
responsible for driving the brand vision, crafting the marketing and
communications strategies and leading the overall marketing function for
the company. Additionally, Ms. Hadden was Head of Marketing at Ouya, an
Android-based gaming console for television.
Ms. Hadden also has extensive experience with television and video from
her time at Hulu, a premium video content streaming service, as Head of
Content Marketing as well as Content Distribution and Strategic
Partnerships. Ms. Hadden also held senior management positions with Home
Box Office, the premium cable network, where she was instrumental in the
implementation and marketing of revolutionary entertainment products
including HBO On Demand and HBO GO.
Ms. Hadden received her B.A. with honors from Middlebury College in
Middlebury, Vermont, and her M.B.A. in Marketing and Finance from
Columbia Business School in New York.
Mr. DeBevoise is the President and Chief Operating Officer of CBS
Interactive (a division of CBS Corporation, NYSE: CBS), the world’s
largest publisher of premium digital content and a perennial top 10
Internet company. In this role, Mr. DeBevoise leads strategy and
operations for all of CBS Interactive’s businesses, including its 25+
industry-leading web and mobile properties, its direct-to-consumer OTT
subscription video on demand and live streaming services, full episode
and live event streaming, and TV Everywhere among others.
Mr. DeBevoise is also responsible for the development, creation and
oversight of original content across all of CBS Interactive’s platforms.
This includes content ranging from original series for CBS All Access
to the 24/7 news and sports programming of CBSN and CBS Sports HQ, to
social content from The Late Show and The Late Late Show, to the
editorial-based content across leading vertical-properties including
CNET, TV Guide and GameSpot.
Previously, Mr. DeBevoise held other executive roles at CBS Interactive,
including EVP/GM of CBS Digital Media and SVP/GM CBS Entertainment
Digital, where he was responsible for the digital media businesses of
the CBS TV Network and developed and launched its direct-to-consumer OTT
strategy with the creation of CBS All Access and CBSN. Earlier in
his career, he was the SVP of Digital Media, Business Development and
Strategy for premium subscription service Starz, held various roles at
NBCUniversal in both Digital Media and Business Development, and was in
the Technology, Media & Telecommunications Investment Banking Group at
JPMorgan. Mr. DeBevoise received his B.A. from Tufts University and his
M.B.A. with distinction from New York University’s Stern School of
Business.
