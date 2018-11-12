TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$llnw #cdn--Limelight Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq: LLNW),

a leading provider of edge cloud services, today announced that Patricia

Hadden, Senior Vice President of Audience Development and Partnerships

of NBCUniversal Digital Enterprises, and Marc DeBevoise, President and

Chief Operating Officer of CBS Interactive, have joined its Board of

Directors.

“We’re excited to have Patricia and Marc join the Limelight board of

directors, bringing with them a wealth of experience in the media

industry,” said Bob Lento, CEO of Limelight Networks. “Marc’s experience

leading major streaming services and prominent streamed events such as

the Super Bowl and Grammys and Patricia’s strategic knowledge of the

media landscape, plus invaluable experience using consumer insights to

drive business growth, will directly benefit Limelight’s customers and

our shareholders.”

“Patricia and Marc bring deep industry knowledge with a thorough

understanding of the business model and the critical needs of the video

content delivery opportunity,” said Walter Amaral, Chairman of

Limelight’s Board of Directors. “These new members add to the diversity

of executive experience; Patricia and Marc are strong additions to the

board to assist in the governance of Limelight and to support the growth

of the business.”

As Senior Vice President of Audience Development and Partnerships for

Digital Enterprises at NBCUniversal, a media and entertainment company,

Ms. Hadden is responsible for growing viewership and monetization for

NBCUniversal content on existing and emerging digital platforms. In this

role, she also manages the relationships with the company’s key digital

investment partners including Snapchat, Buzzfeed and Vox.

Previously, Ms. Hadden was the head of Marketing and User Experience for

Seeso, NBCUniversal’s first direct-to-consumer subscription video on

demand service, where she was responsible for original series marketing,

customer acquisition, retention and the user experience of the company’s

SVOD platforms. Before joining NBCUniversal, Ms. Hadden served as Global

Chief Marketing Officer for Shazam, a mobile application that recognizes

music, television, and media around you. In this role, she was

responsible for driving the brand vision, crafting the marketing and

communications strategies and leading the overall marketing function for

the company. Additionally, Ms. Hadden was Head of Marketing at Ouya, an

Android-based gaming console for television.

Ms. Hadden also has extensive experience with television and video from

her time at Hulu, a premium video content streaming service, as Head of

Content Marketing as well as Content Distribution and Strategic

Partnerships. Ms. Hadden also held senior management positions with Home

Box Office, the premium cable network, where she was instrumental in the

implementation and marketing of revolutionary entertainment products

including HBO On Demand and HBO GO.

Ms. Hadden received her B.A. with honors from Middlebury College in

Middlebury, Vermont, and her M.B.A. in Marketing and Finance from

Columbia Business School in New York.

Mr. DeBevoise is the President and Chief Operating Officer of CBS

Interactive (a division of CBS Corporation, NYSE: CBS), the world’s

largest publisher of premium digital content and a perennial top 10

Internet company. In this role, Mr. DeBevoise leads strategy and

operations for all of CBS Interactive’s businesses, including its 25+

industry-leading web and mobile properties, its direct-to-consumer OTT

subscription video on demand and live streaming services, full episode

and live event streaming, and TV Everywhere among others.

Mr. DeBevoise is also responsible for the development, creation and

oversight of original content across all of CBS Interactive’s platforms.

This includes content ranging from original series for CBS All Access

to the 24/7 news and sports programming of CBSN and CBS Sports HQ, to

social content from The Late Show and The Late Late Show, to the

editorial-based content across leading vertical-properties including

CNET, TV Guide and GameSpot.

Previously, Mr. DeBevoise held other executive roles at CBS Interactive,

including EVP/GM of CBS Digital Media and SVP/GM CBS Entertainment

Digital, where he was responsible for the digital media businesses of

the CBS TV Network and developed and launched its direct-to-consumer OTT

strategy with the creation of CBS All Access and CBSN. Earlier in

his career, he was the SVP of Digital Media, Business Development and

Strategy for premium subscription service Starz, held various roles at

NBCUniversal in both Digital Media and Business Development, and was in

the Technology, Media & Telecommunications Investment Banking Group at

JPMorgan. Mr. DeBevoise received his B.A. from Tufts University and his

M.B.A. with distinction from New York University’s Stern School of

Business.

About Limelight

Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: LLNW), a

leading provider of digital content delivery, video, cloud security, and

edge computing services, empowers customers to provide exceptional

digital experiences. Limelight’s edge services platform includes a

unique combination of global private infrastructure, intelligent

software, and expert support services that enable current and future

