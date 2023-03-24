Redevelopment of Tucson's Foothills Mall is underway as walls are taken down for the future mixed-use project, Uptown.

Local developer Bourn Cos. plans to demolish more than 65% of the existing mall structure, at Ina Road and La Cholla Boulevard.

Bourn bought the 51-acre property in 2016, when the mall was struggling as Tucson Premium Outlets, on Twin Peaks Road and Interstate 10, lured tenants away.

“Our thought here is the mall needs to become something very different than it has been,” Don Bourn told the Star at the time. “We need to make the mall feel like it was built, not for 30 years ago, but for 10 years from now.

“We’re certainly going to focus on external areas and make sure it is a comfortable environment where people want to go.”

Foothills Mall originally opened in 1982.

During construction, the following businesses will remain open:

AMC Theatres

Applebee's

AT&T

Barnes & Noble

Bath & Body Works

Destination Tan

FedEx Store

GameStop

Outback Steakhouse

Pappoule's

Uniform Destination

Whiskey Roads

Bourn plans an online "reveal" of the Uptown project on May 15. People can sign up for updates and alerts on the project's site, headuptown.com

"Uptown will be a radical reimagination of the Foothills Mall property," Bourn said, "and we can’t wait to share our exciting vision for this project."