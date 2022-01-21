Longtime member of Tucson's Rio Nuevo board steps down

When the Rio Nuevo District was formed, the Tucson Convention Center was designated as a priority of funding to bring it up to a nationally competitive level.

By 2009, the state determined the TCC had not received any significant enhancements and seized control of Rio Nuevo from the city of Tucson. A new board was appointed by the governor, president of the senate and speaker of the house.

Irvin, a local real estate broker, was among the new appointees tasked with fixing the district’s finances.

“There were times when it was extremely trying,” he said. “I almost stepped away early on with all the goofiness going on but said, ‘No. I’m going to stick it out.’”

Highlights for Irvin include offering advice on real estate acquisitions, partnering with the private sector on downtown developments and achieving clean financial audits.

“Now there’s great leadership in place,” he said, “and the board understands what it needs to do.”

Speaker of the House Russell Bowers has appointed Mike Levin, the CEO of business operations for the Port of Tucson, to the board to fill a vacant seat. The speaker has not yet announced a replacement for Irvin.