Nielsen joins Green Valley Continental Coldwell Brokerage
Chris Nielsen has associated with the Green Valley Continental office of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage as an affiliate agent.
Prior to affiliating with Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, Nielsen worked as an in-house sales manager for a nationwide appraisal management company.
Gutierrez affiliates with Tucson/Foothills Coldwell Brokerage
June Gutierrez has associated with the Tucson/Foothills office of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage as an affiliate agent.
Prior to affiliating with Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, she was an area manager with Encompass Health. She has worked in sales and marketing for 15 years in the health and wellness industry.
Fini’s Landing names hospitality leaders to management posts
Fini’s Landing, a Foothills restaurant, has appointed a new general manager and executive chef.
Glen Stosius, a veteran on the local hospitality scene, was named general manager.
Stosius brings more than 25 years of restaurant and bar management experience, including stints at Ra Sushi, Penca and First Watch. His career spans from New York City to Miami, but he’s called Tucson home for 16 years.
Local chef Ryan Jones has been named kitchen manager and executive chef.
Jones comes to Fini’s Landing after more than a decade of service in restaurants across Southern Arizona, including several years as a chef with Fox Restaurant Concepts’ Zinburger, Culinary Dropout, and Blanco Tacos & Tequila, where he served as an award-winning executive chef.
Long Realty’s Foothills office welcomes Toby Parks
Toby Parks has joined Long Realty’s foothills office.
Licensed in 2016, Parks holds the Seniors Real Estate Specialist designation, awarded by an affiliate of the National Association of Realtors.
She works with buyers and sellers from Oro Valley and Vail, and represents properties at all price points.
Step Up to Justice adds Matthew Caylor, Nathaniel Whitthorne
Matthew Caylor joined Step Up to Justice as the organization’s Housing Outreach Mentoring and Education, or HOME, fellow.
Caylor is responsible for coordinating a housing clinic to provide tenants with assistance regarding urgent housing issues.
Nathaniel Whitthorne joined Step Up to Justice as an intake specialist in August.
As an intake specialist, Whitthorne conducts client interviews, coordinates client clinics and assists with internal case management.
Whitthorne is an undergraduate student at the University of Arizona, and will receive his Bachelor of Arts degree in May.