Nearly two dozen gem show events plan to come to Tucson in April
editor's pick top story

Tucson Gem, Mineral and Fossil Showcase

The majority of vendors have agreed to postpone their gem and mineral shows to April, 2021.

 Arizona Daily Star file photo

More than 20 gem show events will be postponed by 10 weeks, in the hopes that the pandemic will be better under control by then.

Lowell Carhart, of the 22nd Street show, advised the mayor and city council that the events will move from Jan. 30 through Feb. 14 to April 7 through 25.

"Even though most shows have received their event waivers, it is the case that America’s / Arizona’s increasing infection and hospitalization rates now make the original dates untenable," he said in a note to vendors. "For that reason, we anticipate that Pima County will rescind all the waivers in the coming days."

The new dates were chosen so as not to conflict with Easter and before temperatures get too hot for the outdoor tent events in tents.

Vaccinations for Covid 19 have begun locally and around the world and since many visitors come from other countries, gem show organizers hope that by April "travel restrictions may well be eased and life will start returning to normal."

And, people who planned to stay away from the January event may reconsider visiting the show in April.

Carhart said 22 promoters have confirmed participating with the new dates.

The city is working with the Pima County Health Department and Visit Tucson to promote the new gem show schedule.

Contact reporter Gabriela Rico at grico@tucson.com or  Facebook.com/DailyStarBiz

Planned Tucson shows

Promoters who have confirmed an April appearance so far:

• 1801 Oracle — Mineral Village Show (April 7 – 25)

• 22nd Street Show (April 8 – 25)

• African Art Village (April 8 - 26)

• Arizona Independent Warehouse Show (exact April dates TBD)

• The Big Gem Show (April 10 – 24)

• Fine Minerals International (exact April dates TBD)

• G&LW Tucson Gem Show / Gem Mall (April 10 – 18)

• G&LW Tucson Gem Show / Holidome (April 10 – 18)

• GIGM Red Lion Gem & Mineral Show (April 9 – 24)

• GIGM Motel 6 Gem & Mineral Show (April 9 – 24)

• GIGM Quality Inn Gem & Mineral Show (April 9 – 24)

• JG&M Expo at Michigan Street (April 8 – 25)

• JG&M Expo at Simpson Street (April 8 – 25)

• JOGS Tucson Gem & Jewelry Show (exact April dates TBD)

• Kino Gem & Mineral Show (April 8 – TBD)

• Main Avenue Fossil & Mineral Show (April 8 – 25)

• Miners Co-op Rock Show (exact April dates TBD)

• Mineral City Show (April 9 – 24)

• Mineral & Fossil Marketplace (exact April dates TBD)

• Pueblo Gem & Mineral Show (April 8 – 25)

• Top Gem 1820 Oracle Show (exact April dates TBD)

• Tucson Showplace (April 9 – 24)

