Nearly two dozen gem show events plan to come to Tucson in April

More than 20 gem show events will be postponed by 10 weeks, in the hopes that the pandemic will be better under control by then.

Lowell Carhart, of the 22nd Street show, advised the mayor and city council that the events will move from Jan. 30 through Feb. 14 to April 7 through 25.

"Even though most shows have received their event waivers, it is the case that America’s / Arizona’s increasing infection and hospitalization rates now make the original dates untenable," he said in a note to vendors. "For that reason, we anticipate that Pima County will rescind all the waivers in the coming days."

The new dates were chosen so as not to conflict with Easter and before temperatures get too hot for the outdoor tent events in tents.

Vaccinations for Covid 19 have begun locally and around the world and since many visitors come from other countries, gem show organizers hope that by April "travel restrictions may well be eased and life will start returning to normal."

And, people who planned to stay away from the January event may reconsider visiting the show in April.

Carhart said 22 promoters have confirmed participating with the new dates.

The city is working with the Pima County Health Department and Visit Tucson to promote the new gem show schedule.

